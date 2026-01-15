Airbus Helicopters Returns to Ghana with Four-Aircraft Defence Deal

Airbus Helicopters has announced that it has secured a contract from Ghana’s Ministry of Defence for the supply of four helicopters, marking the company’s return to the Ghanaian market after several years.

In a statement, Airbus said the agreement signals a renewed focus on long-term partnership and enhanced customer support in the country. Neither Airbus Helicopters nor the Government of Ghana has disclosed the cost of the contract.

Under the deal, Ghana will receive two H175M helicopters, one ACH175 and one ACH160. According to Airbus, the H175M helicopters will be deployed as multi-mission aircraft, supporting transport operations as well as search and rescue, emergency medical services and disaster relief missions. The ACH175 and ACH160 will be operated primarily for transport purposes.

Commenting on the agreement, Head of Africa and the Middle East Region at Airbus Helicopters, Arnaud Montalvo, described Ghana’s decision as a strategic re-engagement with the manufacturer. He said the operation of the H175M in Ghana underscores the aircraft’s versatility across defence and security missions, while positioning the country as a leading customer in West Africa for Airbus’ premium corporate helicopter range.

The H175, which has been in service since 2014, belongs to the super-medium class of helicopters and is designed to combine long-range capability with high payload capacity and smooth flight performance. It is suited for a broad range of missions, including disaster relief, search and rescue, public services, military operations, offshore activities and private or business aviation.

The ACH160, the latest addition to the Airbus Corporate Helicopters family, is regarded as the most technologically advanced helicopter in the world. It incorporates 68 patented Airbus technologies and offers a 20 per cent increase in cabin volume per passenger compared to previous-generation medium twin helicopters, alongside larger windows that provide the brightest cabin in its class.

The acquisition aligns with the government’s broader defence modernisation agenda. In the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented in November 2025, the government announced plans to re-equip the Ghana Armed Forces with new aircraft, naval vessels and armoured vehicles to strengthen national security operations.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson stated at the time that the Ghana Air Force would acquire four helicopters, one long-range aircraft and one medium-range aircraft to enhance air mobility, surveillance and emergency response capabilities, with deliveries expected within four years. He said the programme forms part of a national security strategy aimed at ensuring the armed forces are adequately equipped, trained and prepared to respond to modern security challenges.

Writer’s Name: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: 0244 259 564