Airbus Grounds Six Thousand Aircraft Worldwide Over Solar Radiation Flaw

Airbus has issued an emergency directive requiring immediate software updates or hardware replacement on approximately 6,000 A320 family aircraft after discovering that intense solar radiation can corrupt flight control data, potentially causing pilots to lose control at high altitude.

The unprecedented action affects about half of Airbus’s global fleet and comes after a JetBlue Airways A320 experienced an uncommanded altitude drop on October 30, injuring at least 15 passengers and forcing an emergency landing in Florida. The plane was flying from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, when it suddenly pitched downward without pilot input.

Airbus said analysis of the incident revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls. The company worked with aviation authorities to issue an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) requiring immediate precautionary action from operators.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive on November 28, stating the condition could in the worst-case scenario lead to uncommanded elevator movement that may exceed the aircraft’s structural capability. Airlines must address the issue before aircraft carry passengers again, though ferry flights without passengers to maintenance facilities are permitted.

The vulnerability affects Airbus A318, A319, A320 and A321 models. Approximately two thirds of affected aircraft can be fixed with a software rollback taking about three hours. More than 1,000 jets may require hardware changes, threatening much longer waits, according to industry sources.

The grounding disrupts global operations during one of the busiest travel periods. American Airlines reported 343 affected aircraft from its A320 family fleet and has already grounded 30 planes. Air France cancelled 38 flights, representing five percent of its daily operations. Hungary’s Wizz Air and Air India are conducting round the clock software updates.

In Australia, Jetstar Airways cancelled around 90 flights after confirming 34 of its 85 Airbus A320s were affected. Further disruptions are expected through the weekend. Air New Zealand has grounded its A320neo fleet as a precautionary measure.

In the United Kingdom, airport disruptions have been limited so far. Gatwick reported some disruption while Heathrow has not seen cancellations. British Airways appears minimally affected. EasyJet expects some disruption but has completed updates on many aircraft and plans full service by Saturday.

Tim Johnson, policy director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said the Airbus notice may mean some disruption, delays or cancellations over coming days. He described the mass grounding as a very rare event but reassured passengers that aviation remains one of the safest forms of transport.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander noted UK airline impact appears limited and praised swift identification and planned resolution of the problem as evidence of high global aviation safety standards.

The problem involves the Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC), which controls aerodynamic surfaces used to make aircraft pitch up or down and roll to turn. Investigators determined that the JetBlue aircraft’s Thales ELAC 2 flight control computer malfunctioned during the October incident and was subsequently replaced.

The sun follows an 11 year activity cycle. Solar Cycle 25 is currently near its peak in 2024 and 2025, which may explain the timing of the vulnerability emerging now. Airbus believes the October incident is the only known occurrence of this specific problem.

The A320 family uses fly by wire technology, where cockpit controls are processed by computer rather than directly connected mechanically to flight systems. Launched in 1984, the A320 was the first mainstream plane to introduce fly by wire computer controls. It competes with the Boeing 737 MAX, which suffered a lengthy worldwide grounding after fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 blamed on poorly designed flight control software.

Airbus acknowledged the recommendations will lead to operational disruptions and apologised for the inconvenience. The company said it is fully committed to supporting operators and emphasised that safety remains its top priority.

Aviation analyst Sally Gethin described the event as very much out of the ordinary, noting passenger impact depends on individual airline approaches. Some carriers like Lufthansa are taking planes out of service while others expect minimal disruption.

The abrupt recall comes at a time of intense demands on airline repair shops, already dealing with shortages of maintenance capacity and groundings of hundreds of Airbus jets due to long waiting times for separate engine repairs or inspections.

Demand for single aisle jets has surged in recent years as economic growth, particularly in Asia, has brought millions of new travellers into the skies. Originally designed to serve hubs, the A320 family was later widely adopted by low cost carriers and has become the bestselling passenger aircraft in the world.