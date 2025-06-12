Air India Boeing 787 Crashes After Takeoff, 242 Feared Dead

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after departure from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport early this morning, with 242 passengers and crew aboard.

Flight AI171, bound for London Gatwick, went down moments after takeoff, according to aviation authorities and flight tracking data.

The aircraft reached only 625 feet in altitude before the crash occurred, flight tracking service Flightradar24 reported. Local television footage showed emergency responders at the scene with thick black smoke visible in the distance. “We have mobilized all available resources for rescue operations,” said Gujarat State Disaster Management Minister Harsh Sanghavi in an official statement.

This incident marks the first major accident involving Air India since the airline’s acquisition by Tata Group in 2022. Aviation experts note it represents one of the most serious incidents for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner since the aircraft entered service in 2011. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an immediate investigation, with Boeing technical representatives expected to join the probe.

The crash comes at a sensitive time for India’s aviation sector, which has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. Safety analysts will likely examine maintenance records, pilot training protocols and aircraft systems as part of the investigation. Air India operates 27 Dreamliners in its 128-aircraft fleet, with this particular aircraft delivered to the carrier in 2017 according to aviation databases.