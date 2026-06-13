Air Freight Rates Stay High as Volumes Cool

Global air cargo rates are running about a third higher than a year ago and barely easing, even as the volume of goods flown started to slip in early June.

The split between firm prices and softening demand points to a market still shaped by the fuel and capacity shock that followed the Middle East conflict earlier this year, rather than one driven by fresh buying. Data from cargo analytics firm WorldACD, covering the week to 7 June and drawn from more than 500,000 transactions a week, put the worldwide average rate at 3.24 dollars per kilo, against 2.44 dollars in the same week of 2025. That is a 33 percent jump year on year, with prices holding near a plateau after peaking at 3.28 dollars in late May.

The increase reaches every region. Middle East and South Asia rates led at 53 percent above last year, followed by Africa at 45 percent. Asia Pacific and Europe each sat 32 percent higher, North America 26 percent, and Central and South America 10 percent.

Earlier industry data tied much of the run up to the conflict involving Iran that erupted in late February, which more than doubled jet fuel to record highs by March and squeezed capacity through the Middle East. Steady online retail flows out of Asia and strong demand for artificial intelligence hardware have kept aircraft full since.

What stands out now is the cooling underneath those prices. Worldwide chargeable weight, the industry’s measure of paid volume, fell 5 percent over the past two weeks compared with the preceding fortnight, though it remained 3 percent up on a year earlier. Africa saw the sharpest drop, with volumes down 12 percent in two weeks and 7 percent below last year, even as its rates kept climbing. Available capacity held flat both over the fortnight and against 2025.

The pattern of high rates meeting thinning demand fits forecasts of a slower year. The International Air Transport Association expects global air cargo volumes to grow about 2.4 percent in 2026, down from the stronger pace of recent years, as trade policy and geopolitics keep shaping where freight moves.