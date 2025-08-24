Air Freight Rates Edge Higher Despite Regional Variations

Global air cargo markets displayed mixed performance in mid-August, with worldwide rates showing modest improvement while regional patterns varied significantly across major trade lanes.

Industry data covering the week ending August 17 reveals that worldwide air freight rates averaged $2.43 per kilogram, representing a 3% increase compared to the same period last year. This upward trajectory contrasts with recent volatility that has characterized the sector throughout 2025.

Africa emerged as the strongest performing region, with rates climbing 9% year-over-year and showing continued momentum with a 3% gain over the past five weeks. The continent’s air cargo sector has benefited from increased trade activity and limited capacity constraints on key routes.

Asian markets demonstrated resilience despite mixed signals, with the Asia Pacific region posting 4% annual growth in rates while experiencing slight week-to-week softening. The region continues to serve as a crucial hub for global supply chains, though demand patterns have shown some inconsistency.

European air freight markets recorded 4% year-over-year rate increases, maintaining steady performance across major trade corridors. The region’s stable economic conditions have supported consistent cargo volumes, particularly for high-value manufactured goods and perishable products.

North American routes faced headwinds with rates declining 1% compared to last year, reflecting softer demand conditions and increased capacity availability. The region’s performance has been hampered by economic uncertainties affecting both import and export flows.

Central and South American markets showed moderate 2% annual growth in freight rates, supported by agricultural exports and growing e-commerce volumes. However, the region continues to face infrastructure challenges that limit its full potential in global air cargo networks.

Middle East and South Asian corridors recorded 5% year-over-year rate improvements, benefiting from their strategic positions in connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa. These markets have capitalized on their hub advantages and strong airline networks.

Chargeable weight data indicates demand patterns remain uneven across regions, with some markets experiencing volume declines despite higher rates. This suggests that pricing improvements may reflect capacity constraints rather than robust underlying demand.

The latest figures are based on analysis of over 500,000 weekly transactions, providing comprehensive coverage of global air freight activity. Industry analysts note that rate movements continue to be influenced by fuel costs, capacity availability, and shifting trade patterns.

Market observers expect continued volatility as the sector adapts to changing global trade flows and economic conditions affecting major importing and exporting regions.