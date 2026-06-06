Air Cargo Rates Hold 35% Above Year-Ago Levels

Average worldwide air cargo rates are running about 35 percent higher than a year ago, reaching 3.29 dollars a kilo in late May even as volumes softened, analyst WorldACD says.

In the week of 25 to 31 May, the global rate edged up 2 percent on the preceding fortnight, against 2.45 dollars a kilo at the same point last year. Demand told a quieter story: chargeable weight slipped 1 percent over the same two weeks and was essentially flat on the year, up just 1 percent.

The rate strength reached every corner of the market. Compared with a year earlier, rates were up 56 percent out of the Middle East and South Asia, 43 percent from Africa, 35 percent from Europe, 33 percent from Asia Pacific, 27 percent from North America and 11 percent from Central and South America.

Much of that gap traces back to the conflict that erupted in the Middle East in late February, which choked capacity at major Gulf carriers and roughly doubled jet fuel prices, sending rates climbing worldwide. The pressure has since eased. With a ceasefire broadly holding, capacity has been rebuilding and week-to-week rate moves have largely flattened, though Middle East and South Asia capacity was still down 7 percent on the year despite a recent uptick.

Volumes, meanwhile, have stayed muted. Chargeable weight out of North America fell 8 percent over the latest two weeks, and only Asia Pacific posted clear demand growth. Underlying e-commerce demand remains resilient, but its pace is cooling after Washington scrapped the de minimis exemption on low-value parcels, a change that reshaped trade lanes rather than sinking overall demand.

WorldACD draws its figures from more than 500,000 air cargo transactions a week.