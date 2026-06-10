Air Canada Captain Charged Over Alleged Fake Pilot Licence

Police in Ontario charged retired Air Canada captain Geoffrey Wall with fraud Tuesday after a routine document check exposed an alleged 17 year run flying without the licence captains need.

Wall, 59, of Barrie, Ontario, was arrested on June 1 following a fraud investigation police named Project Icarus. Investigators allege he commanded more than 900 domestic and international flights between 2009 and 2025 while presenting forged credentials to his employer and to Canada’s aviation regulator.

“This investigation and the details surrounding it read like a movie script,” Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich told reporters. He compared the alleged conduct to a family doctor performing brain surgery.

The deception, if proven, survived nearly three decades of employment. Wall joined the airline as a first officer in 1998 and won promotion to captain in 2009, the point at which he needed an airline transport pilot licence (ATPL), the highest certification in commercial aviation. He held a valid commercial pilot licence but never obtained the ATPL, police say.

It unravelled in March 2025. Staff conducting a routine operational evaluation at Toronto Pearson International Airport spotted anomalies in the licence documentation he presented. Transport Canada opened a regulatory investigation, and Peel police took over in January 2026 after the regulator briefed officers on its findings. Wall retired in 2025, the same year the checks began.

He faces seven charges: fraud over 5,000 dollars, public mischief, two counts of uttering forged documents and three counts of possessing a counterfeit mark. Police also allege he filed a false report claiming his pilot documents had been stolen, an apparent attempt to cover his tracks. None of the allegations has been tested in court. Wall is due to appear in Brampton on June 29.

Police say he earned about 2.9 million Canadian dollars (2.1 million US dollars) during his years in the captain’s seat. Transport Canada has separately fined him.

Air Canada removed the pilot from duty as soon as the problem surfaced and voluntarily reported the matter to the regulator, the airline said in a statement. It argued safety was never compromised because every pilot undergoes recurrent competency training twice a year, plus an annual flight check with a certified Transport Canada examiner. An audit of its pilot roster found no other licensing failures, the carrier added. It declined further comment, citing privacy law and the active criminal case.

Independent specialists back the airline on one point. Hassan Shahidi, a licensed pilot who heads the Flight Safety Foundation in the United States, called the case exceptionally rare, noting the alleged fraud concerns paperwork rather than flying skill, since Wall repeatedly passed the same simulator and route checks as properly certified captains.

That distinction matters little to regulators. Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon said the government would review the case and make improvements where needed, though he argued the detection system ultimately worked.