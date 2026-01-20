AIB Ghana marks five years of safeguarding the skies, deepening aviation safety culture

Ghana’s Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana) on Monday launched a weeklong celebration to mark its fifth anniversary, highlighting the growing role of independent accident investigation in strengthening aviation safety and public confidence across the country and the wider Accra Flight Information Region.

The anniversary, held under the theme “Enhancing Safety: The Role of Accident Investigation on Aviation Safety in Ghana,” brought together government officials, aviation regulators, industry stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders, development partners and members of the media at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Deputy Minister for Transport Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency, officially declared the anniversary celebrations launched after delivering a keynote address on behalf of the substantive Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe. The event was hosted by the Acting Commissioner of AIB Ghana, Mr. John M. K. Wumborti, with the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, delivering a detailed guest address.

Five years of institutional independence

Established in October 2020 following the passage of the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau Act, 2020 (Act 1028), AIB Ghana was created as an independent safety investigation authority in line with Ghana’s obligations under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), particularly Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Before its establishment, aircraft accident and serious incident investigations in Ghana were conducted on an ad hoc basis within the Ministry responsible for aviation. The creation of AIB Ghana marked a decisive shift toward institutional independence, objectivity and transparency in safety investigations.

“Every accident thoroughly investigated becomes a lesson learned, and every lesson learned is a life potentially saved,” Affo-Toffey said in her address. She described the establishment of AIB Ghana as a “significant milestone” in strengthening the nation’s aviation safety framework and aligning Ghana fully with global best practices.

She emphasized that accident investigation is not about blame or punishment but about preventing future occurrences through professional, independent and timely analysis of safety deficiencies and systemic weaknesses.

A week of outreach and reflection

The fifth anniversary celebrations are structured as a weeklong series of activities aimed at both reflection and community engagement. These include the official launch, stakeholder engagements across the aviation industry, a free health screening exercise for residents within AIB’s catchment areas and the general public, and initiatives to support and promote the next generation of aviation professionals through knowledge and experience transfer.

Other activities include a float and charity walk to feed vulnerable persons, an awards night to recognize outstanding contributions to aviation safety, and a thanksgiving service to conclude the celebrations.

According to organizers, the activities reflect AIB Ghana’s broader mission of embedding safety awareness not only within the aviation sector but also in the wider society.

Accident investigation as a moral obligation In his guest address, Rev. Arthur described accident and incident investigation as “not merely a technical exercise, but a moral and professional obligation.”

“It safeguards lives, informs policies, strengthens oversight and builds public confidence in our aviation system,” he said. “We celebrate AIB’s indispensable role in making aviation safer for all in Ghana, irrespective of political, religious or traditional affiliation, across the Accra Flight Information Region.”

On behalf of the board, management and staff of the GCAA, Rev. Arthur congratulated AIB Ghana on reaching the five-year milestone, describing its establishment as a defining moment in Ghana’s aviation history.

He noted that in just five years, the bureau has conducted comprehensive investigations into aircraft accidents and incidents, issued critical safety recommendations and contributed significantly to preventing the recurrence of similar occurrences.

“These accomplishments reflect the vision, leadership and dedication of AIB Ghana’s board, management and staff,” he said, adding that they also underscore the importance of strong partnerships between the GCAA and AIB Ghana.

Complementary roles, shared mission

Rev. Arthur stressed that the GCAA and AIB Ghana are not rivals but complementary institutions with a shared mission: ensuring the safety of aviation in Ghana.

“While our mandates may differ, our objectives are firmly aligned,” he said. “GCAA, as the regulator, focuses on oversight, compliance and enforcement, while AIB, as the investigator, focuses on independent investigations and safety recommendations to prevent recurrence. Together, we form two critical pillars of Ghana’s aviation safety framework.”

He highlighted the close coordination between the two institutions, noting that collaboration has been particularly strong in the implementation of Ghana’s State Safety Program (SSP). The SSP represents a shift from reactive oversight to a proactive, data-driven and risk-based approach to aviation safety management.

According to Rev. Arthur, AIB Ghana’s investigation findings, safety data and recommendations provide valuable input into safety risk management and assurance processes under the SSP framework.

The two institutions have also worked closely on the classification of aviation occurrences, ensuring that accidents, serious incidents and incidents are consistently categorized in line with ICAO Annex 13 and Ghana’s National Aviation Safety Plan. This harmonized approach, he said, enhances the integrity of safety data and supports timely investigative and oversight actions.

Building capacity and credibility

In his welcome address, Acting Commissioner Wumborti reflected on AIB Ghana’s journey from “modest beginnings” to becoming a credible and trusted institution within the aviation ecosystem.

He said the bureau has conducted investigations across a range of operations, including commercial and general aviation, in accordance with international standards and due process. Safety recommendations issued by the bureau have contributed to improvements in operational procedures, oversight mechanisms and safety awareness across the sector.

Alongside its investigative work, AIB Ghana has prioritized institutional development, including the creation of investigation manuals, operational procedures and internal governance systems to ensure consistency and transparency.

“Our investigators and technical staff have undergone specialized training in flight operations, airworthiness, human factors and occurrence analysis,” Wumborti said.

Internationally, he noted, AIB Ghana has engaged with peer investigation bodies and global partners, including ICAO and regional accident investigation agencies, to share experiences and enhance technical expertise.

Challenges and the road ahead

Despite the progress made, speakers acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly as aviation technology and operations continue to evolve rapidly.

Emerging issues such as unmanned aircraft systems, advanced avionics and increasingly complex operations require continuous skills development and investment in modern investigative tools.

Rev. Arthur urged AIB Ghana to continue enhancing its investigative capacity, adopting cutting-edge technologies and strengthening safety data analysis and intelligence. He also called for deeper integration of investigation outcomes into regulatory oversight and the SSP.

Looking ahead, both the Ministry of Transport and the GCAA expressed support for expanding collaboration with AIB Ghana, including the development of national policies and procedures to assist aircraft accident victims and their families with timely, coordinated and compassionate support.

Government commitment to safety

In her keynote address, Affo-Toffey reaffirmed government’s commitment to aviation safety and full compliance with ICAO standards and recommended practices.

She said Ghana recognizes that credible accident investigation requires independence, technical competence and adequate resourcing, adding that deliberate steps have been taken to separate accident investigation from regulatory and operational functions within the aviation sector.

“As Ghana’s aviation sector continues to grow, with increasing passenger numbers, expanded routes and modernized infrastructure, the responsibility to maintain the highest safety standards becomes even more critical,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of a “just culture” that encourages voluntary reporting of incidents and hazards without fear of unfair punishment, noting that trust and transparency are essential for effective safety management.

A pillar of Ghana’s aviation safety framework

As the celebrations continue, speakers repeatedly returned to a central message: the true value of accident investigation lies not in the volume of reports produced, but in the safety improvements achieved as a result.

“Five years ago, Ghana made a deliberate and strategic choice to strengthen its aviation safety framework by establishing an independent accident investigation authority,” Rev. Arthur said.

“Today, AIB stands as a pillar of integrity, learning and safety — a trusted partner and a guardian of our skies.”

With a renewed commitment from government, regulators and industry stakeholders, AIB Ghana enters its next chapter aiming to deepen technical capability, strengthen data-driven safety analysis and play a stronger role in regional and global aviation safety cooperation.

As Affo-Toffey formally launched the anniversary celebrations, she summed up the spirit of the occasion: “Enhancing aviation safety is a continuous journey, not a destination. Through learning from the past and acting decisively in the present, we can build safer skies for Ghana, Africa and the world.”

By Kingsley Asiedu