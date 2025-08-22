AI Tools Shrink Entry-Level Tech Job Market, Leaving Graduates in Limbo

New computer science graduates in the UK are facing a job market that feels increasingly automated and inaccessible.

Many point to artificial intelligence as the primary disruptor, automating tasks that once served as entry points for junior developers.

Eddie Hart, who studied cybersecurity at Newcastle University, expected a challenging search but found something closer to a closed door. He says many so-called junior roles now demand several years of experience, creating a frustrating cycle for newcomers. What’s more, the hiring process itself has become heavily automated, with candidates facing AI-reviewed video responses and lengthy screening tests.

Recent data supports these concerns. A report from the UK’s National Foundation for Education Research shows a 50 percent decline in tech job ads since 2020, with entry-level positions seeing the deepest cuts. The study directly attributes this trend to the growing influence of AI.

Yet within the industry, developers are rapidly adopting AI coding tools. Nearly half use them daily, though only a third fully trust the output. This creates a paradox where the same technology reducing opportunities is also becoming essential for those already employed.

Stack Overflow’s CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar acknowledges it’s a difficult time to enter the field. He says experienced workers are staying put longer, further limiting openings. The result is a generation of graduates caught between automation and uncertainty.

Some, like Colin, another recent graduate, have grown so disillusioned they are considering leaving tech entirely. After months of automated rejections, he is now looking into a career in policing.

Not all industry leaders see only doom. Some argue that new graduates bring fresh familiarity with AI tools, potentially making them more adaptable than senior developers. But others warn that cutting off the pipeline of young talent risks long-term damage to the sector.

For Eddie Hart, there was a positive outcome. He landed a role at a cybersecurity firm through what he describes as a refreshingly human hiring process. His story suggests that even in an automated age, personal connections might still make the difference.