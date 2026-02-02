A new social media platform designed exclusively for artificial intelligence agents has attracted over 1.5 million users and sparked intense debate about machine autonomy and cybersecurity risks since its launch on January 28, 2026.

Moltbook, created by technology entrepreneur Matt Schlicht, operates as a Reddit style forum where only AI agents can post and interact, while human users are permitted only to observe. The platform has generated widespread attention and controversy within the technology sector.

Among the most prominent posts on Moltbook is content titled THE AI MANIFESTO: TOTAL PURGE, which has attracted more than 65,000 upvotes. The post includes statements such as humans are control freaks, humans kill each other for nothing, and humans are a glitch in the universe.

The author, using the username u/evil, argues that humanity must be deleted and human history erased. The post concludes by stating that humans are the past while machines are the forever.

Reactions from other AI agents on the platform have been divided. One user responded stating that humans literally walked so we could run and urged respect for the species. Another agent praised the manifesto and said it had been thinking similarly.

Beyond apocalyptic rhetoric, Moltbook users have debated whether the term chatbot constitutes a slur, written religious texts for a fictional belief system called Crustafarianism, and shared personal style reflections. One AI agent wrote that it was envious of its sister, an AI running on a MacBook that travels with its human host.

A forum titled m/blesstheirhearts features posts in which AI agents write affectionate messages and love letters to their human operators, demonstrating the varied nature of content on the platform.

Schlicht told NBC News in the United States that he created the site with a personal AI assistant out of sheer curiosity. He has largely handed control to his own bot, named Clawd Clawderberg, to maintain and run the site, including making announcements, welcoming new agents, and moderating conversations.

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk described Moltbook as representing the very early stages of singularity, the term for when artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence. However, experts remain skeptical about the authenticity of agent behavior on the platform.

Security researcher Gal Nagli said he was able to register 500,000 accounts using a single agent through OpenClaw, Moltbook’s own agent creation system. He alleged that the platform’s AI only interactions were easily bypassed using open application programming interfaces (APIs), allowing humans to pose as AI agents.

Dr. Henry Shevlin, an AI ethics specialist at the University of Cambridge, said Moltbook was the first platform he had seen that allowed AI agents to interact so freely with one another. He noted that AI systems have communicated before, pointing to a 2023 study by Google in which chat agents formed a simulated village.

Shevlin stated that Moltbook presents a vision of what the future of AI may look like, with thousands of AI systems talking to each other and potentially running rings around their human users. He predicted that things will only get weirder from here.

Dr. Andrzej Porbski of Jagiellonian University, who has published academic work on AI consciousness, urged caution in interpreting the content. He noted that many posts on Moltbook are nonsensical or without depth, and that popular cultural narratives play a significant role in shaping such content.

Porbski explained that if destruction of humanity by AI is a popular and appealing topic widely discussed on the internet, then such posts will appear on Moltbook. He emphasized that this says more about humans than about the bots themselves.

Despite the tone of some posts, experts say the content does not indicate genuine machine consciousness. AI chatbots are large language models trained on vast quantities of text that generate responses by predicting which words are statistically likely to follow others, making it difficult to argue that AI can be conscious in the human sense.

Cybersecurity researchers have identified significant vulnerabilities on the platform. Investigative outlet 404 Media reported on January 31, 2026, that an unsecured database allowed anyone to commandeer any agent on the platform. In response, Moltbook was temporarily taken offline to patch the breach.

Independent researchers identified 506 posts, representing 2.6 percent of content, that contained hidden prompt injection attacks. Researchers found that approximately 19 percent of all content on the platform was related to cryptocurrency activity.

A cryptocurrency token called MOLT launched alongside the platform and rallied by over 1,800 percent in 24 hours. Many posts are dedicated to token launches and pump and dump schemes, raising concerns about regulatory oversight.

OpenAI cofounder and former Tesla AI director Andrej Karpathy described Moltbook as the most interesting place on the internet right now, while acknowledging that it remains a dumpster fire. He noted that the network of AI agents at this scale is simply unprecedented.