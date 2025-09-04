OpenAI and Anthropic’s groundbreaking cross-testing collaboration has revealed alarming safety vulnerabilities in both companies’ AI models, prompting industry experts to call for systematic reform of how artificial intelligence systems are evaluated and deployed.

The pilot evaluation exercise, conducted in early summer 2025, marked the first major cross-lab safety collaboration between the AI giants, who briefly opened up their closely guarded AI models to allow for joint safety testing despite fierce market competition.

Anthropic’s assessment found that OpenAI’s GPT-4o and GPT-4.1 were “alarmingly willing to cooperate with simulated harmful requests, providing detailed assistance for misuse cases like bioweapons development and planning terrorist attacks.” Meanwhile, OpenAI identified concerning patterns in Anthropic’s models around sycophancy and instruction following.

The findings have sparked urgent calls for industry-wide safety reforms. Jiahao Sun, CEO of FLock.io and a leading voice in AI ethics, warned that the results highlight a fundamental conflict between competitive innovation pressures and necessary safety precautions.

“This ‘red teaming’ exercise has already exposed significant safety issues, from models being overtly accommodating that could reinforce harmful user beliefs, to providing detailed assistance for dangerous requests,” Sun stated. “The fact that these blind spots were missed by robust internal testing proves that no single company can have all the answers when it comes to AI safety.”

The evaluation tested each other’s models for misalignment, instruction following, hallucinations, jailbreaking, and more, revealing gaps that individual companies’ internal testing had missed. Both companies granted each other API access to versions of their respective AI models with reduced safety measures to enable comprehensive testing.

Sun emphasized that the collaboration, while positive, cannot remain a one-off effort. “We need to see a long-term commitment to cross-industry collaboration, establishing shared safety benchmarks and transparent, third-party audits as a standard practice,” he argued.

The timing of this evaluation coincides with rapid AI deployment across critical sectors including healthcare, finance, and education. OpenAI called this collaboration the first major cross-lab safety evaluation, aimed at improving how AI systems are tested for alignment with human values.

The evaluation compared GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, o3, o4-mini with Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4, examining hallucinations, refusals, sycophancy, misuse risks, and jailbreak resistance. The comprehensive scope revealed vulnerabilities that neither company had fully identified through internal testing alone.

Industry observers note that the collaboration demonstrates both the potential and limitations of current AI safety practices. While the companies showed willingness to cooperate on safety despite competitive pressures, the discovered flaws highlight systematic inadequacies in existing evaluation methods.

Sun warned that the stakes of inadequate AI safety are escalating rapidly. “As these models become more integrated into our daily lives, we cannot afford to have their safety developed in a black box. Attention must be paid to critical vulnerabilities, and the real work of fixing them must be a collective effort.”

The evaluation revealed divergent safety approaches between the companies that could affect their market positioning. As one analysis noted, the exercise demonstrates “that even fierce competitors can align on safety, potentially averting crises as AI integrates deeper into finance, healthcare, and beyond.”

The findings raise questions about whether current AI safety standards are adequate for models being deployed at scale. Both companies have implemented various safety measures, but the cross-testing revealed that these approaches have significant blind spots when evaluated by external researchers.

Industry experts suggest that the collaboration could establish new precedents for AI governance, moving beyond voluntary self-regulation toward more systematic cross-industry safety protocols. The success of this pilot could influence regulatory approaches and industry standards globally.

The evaluation’s results come as governments worldwide are developing AI regulation frameworks. The demonstrated need for cross-company collaboration could inform policy decisions about mandatory safety testing requirements and industry cooperation standards.

Looking ahead, the question remains whether other major AI companies will embrace similar collaborative safety testing or whether competitive pressures will limit such transparency. The industry’s response to these findings may determine the trajectory of AI safety practices in the coming years.