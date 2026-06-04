AI Model Tips France to Win 2026 World Cup

A data-driven artificial intelligence analysis of all 48 qualified nations has predicted France will defeat Argentina in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Norway identified as the tournament's most dangerous dark horse.

France are the predicted champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to an artificial intelligence (AI) model built by sports betting analytics platform ActionNetwork.com, which processed more than 1,200 data points across 25 variables to simulate the entire tournament from group stage to final.

The model projects France, Spain, England, and Argentina as the four semi-finalists, with France defeating Argentina in a repeat of the 2022 World Cup final to lift the trophy on American soil. The prediction draws on France’s current world number one ranking, a squad valued at €1.48 billion, the highest of any nation in the tournament, Kylian Mbappé’s outstanding club season, and Didier Deschamps’ 14 years as head coach as the decisive factors tipping the balance in their favour.

The methodology behind the model is notably detailed. For each of the 48 nations, the AI was fed tournament context, recent international form across the last ten matches, full qualifying campaign records, continental competition history, all-time World Cup records, squad market value, average squad age, key player statistics from the 2025/26 club season, coach profiles, and logistical factors such as travel distances to group stage venues and club season end dates.

The resulting analysis ran to 57 pages and 19,000 words of match-by-match justifications, with the platform stating that full documentation is available on request.

Beyond the headline prediction, the model also identified five nations it considers capable of outperforming expectations and making a deep run. Norway topped that list, driven largely by Erling Haaland’s 16-goal club season and Martin Ødegaard’s seven assists, combined with a dominant qualifying campaign. The model noted that a strong tournament run would mark Norway’s most significant World Cup appearance since 1998, their last appearance at the tournament.

Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Morocco, and the Democratic Republic of Congo complete the five dark horse picks, in that order.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is the first edition of the expanded 48-team format across a full tournament cycle. With the group stage draw already settled and squads beginning to finalise their preparations, prediction models of this kind are attracting growing attention from analysts, broadcasters, and supporters looking for early tournament frameworks.

France will enter the competition as the bookmakers’ favourite and, if the AI model holds, will leave it as champions for the third time in their history.