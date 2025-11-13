AI Is the New Electricity—But Is Ghana Ready to Plug In?

By Dominic Eyram Abordzie

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic fantasy—it’s the engine quietly powering the 21st century. From how we learn to how we heal, AI is transforming every facet of life. As AI pioneer Andrew Ng aptly put it, “AI is the new electricity.” That metaphor resonates deeply. Just as electricity revolutionised the industrial age, AI is now catalysing a digital renaissance.

But as the world accelerates into this new era, a pressing question looms: Is Ghana ready to plug in?

A Silent Revolution Across Sectors

AI is reshaping industries at breakneck speed:

Agriculture: Smart sensors and predictive analytics are helping farmers monitor soil health, optimise irrigation, and forecast yields.

Finance: Banks use AI to detect fraud, assess credit risk, and personalise customer service.

Retail: Algorithms anticipate consumer behaviour, streamline logistics, and enhance customer experience.

Media and Arts: Journalists use AI to analyse data and detect misinformation, while artists explore generative tools to create new forms of expression.

Globally, AI is no longer a luxury—it’s a competitive necessity. Yet in Ghana, the pace of adoption remains uneven and cautious.

Education: The Bedrock of Readiness

If Ghana is to thrive in the AI era, education must lead the charge. AI can personalise learning, support teachers, and democratize access to quality education. Across Africa, countries are making bold moves:

Rwanda has launched AI coding bootcamps and integrated AI into its national innovation strategy.

Nigeria is piloting AI-powered learning platforms in public schools.

Kenya is investing in digital literacy and AI research hubs.

In Ghana, however, progress is slower. While the Ministry of Education has acknowledged the importance of digital skills, AI is not yet embedded in the national curriculum. Teachers often lack the training and resources to engage with AI meaningfully.

To catch up, Ghana must:

Integrate AI literacy into pre-tertiary and tertiary curricula.

Train and equip teachers with AI tools and pedagogical support.

Foster ethical awareness, teaching students not just how AI works, but how to use it responsibly.

AI is not just a technical skill—it’s a way of thinking critically, solving problems, and engaging with the world.

Healthcare: Promise Meets Precaution

AI’s potential in healthcare is immense. It can:

Analyse medical images and scans with high accuracy.

Predict disease outbreaks using real-time data.

Streamline patient records and improve diagnostics.

In countries like India and the UK, AI is now a core part of medical education. But in Ghana, AI integration in healthcare remains fragmented and under-regulated.

A 2024 study by George Benneh Mensah and colleagues found that while Ghana has general health and tech laws, there is no comprehensive regulatory framework for AI in healthcare. This gap raises concerns about data privacy, algorithmic bias, and patient safety.

To move forward, Ghana must:

Introduce AI as a formal subject in medical and health training institutions.

Develop national guidelines for ethical AI use in healthcare.

Invest in digital infrastructure to support AI-powered health systems.

AI in healthcare cannot be left to trial-and-error. Lives are at stake.

So, Where Do We Go From Here?

Ghana stands at a crossroads. We can either wait and watch—or lead and leap.

Readiness is not just about having the tools. It’s about vision, policy, and courage. We must:

Craft a national AI strategy that includes education, healthcare, and governance.

Collaborate with African peers to share best practices and build regional AI capacity.

Empower youth and professionals with the knowledge to shape—not just consume—AI technologies.

AI is not a passing trend. It’s the infrastructure of the future. And if Ghana wants to be part of that future, the time to act is now.

Edited by Victor Yao Nyakey

