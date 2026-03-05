Digital identity fraud in West Africa is increasingly driven by identity farming and account takeover rather than fake document submissions, with two in three fraud attempts now targeting the biometric verification stage itself, according to the 2026 Digital Identity Fraud Report released Thursday by Smile ID, Africa’s leading identity verification company.

The report, titled “From Selfies to Signals: Identity Enters the Security Era,” found that authentication-related fraud attempts now exceed onboarding fraud by more than five times across Africa, marking a fundamental shift in how criminal networks attack digital platforms. Fraudsters are no longer primarily focused on gaining initial access but are instead operating inside verified accounts, targeting login flows, account recovery, device changes and high-value transactions.

In West Africa specifically, 65% of detected fraud attempts involved spoofing and biometric non-matches during identity checks, while reuse and automation at scale accounted for a further 22%. Document integrity manipulation, including screen manipulation, portrait anomalies and non-document submissions, made up the remaining 13%.

Among the most striking findings was the scale of injection-style attacks, a method that bypasses device cameras entirely using synthetic or pre-recorded media. Smile ID recorded more than 100,000 such attempts per month in 2025 linked to emulators, virtual cameras and manipulated verification environments, signalling a shift from visual deception toward systematic interference with the identity verification pipeline itself.

Nearly 90% of fraud blocked by Smile ID in 2025 was triggered by signals from its mobile software development kit (SDK), up from 68% in 2024. Duplicate attempts, those reusing stolen or fraudulent identity data, more than doubled year-on-year and nearly tripled the combined 2023 and 2024 total, reflecting the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools that automate credential reuse at scale.

Mark Straub, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Smile ID, said the nature of fraud has fundamentally changed. “Fraud is no longer a ‘know your customer’ (KYC) problem — it is a continuous cybersecurity challenge. AI enables fraudsters to operate at unprecedented scale and sophistication. Effective defence now requires network intelligence,” he said.

The findings are based on anonymised data from more than 200 million identity verification checks conducted in 2025 across 37 industries in over 35 countries. Smile ID, founded in 2016, has processed over 400 million verification checks since inception and operates deep integrations with dozens of national identity systems across Africa, including Ghana’s National Identification Authority (NIA).

The full 2026 Digital Identity Fraud Report is available for free download on the Smile ID website.