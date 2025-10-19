AI Energy Demand Reshaping Global Power Grid

Artificial intelligence’s explosive growth is creating a fundamental challenge for global energy systems. The technology that’s driving economic innovation and business transformation requires vast amounts of electricity, forcing policymakers, tech companies, and energy providers to rethink how they build and manage power infrastructure.

Electricity demand from data centers worldwide is projected to more than double by 2030 to around 945 terawatt-hours, slightly more than Japan’s entire electricity consumption today, according to the International Energy Agency. AI will be the most significant driver of this increase, with electricity demand from AI-optimized data centers projected to more than quadruple by 2030.

The scale matters because data center electricity consumption is growing fastest in the United States, with power needed for US server farms likely to more than triple, exceeding 600 terawatt-hours by 2030, according to McKinsey projections. This growth reflects the boom in building new facilities to power AI tools like ChatGPT, autonomous vehicles, and advanced robotics that billions of people interact with daily.

In the United States, power consumption by data centers is on course to account for almost half of the growth in electricity demand between now and 2030. This creates immediate pressure on local grids in areas where data centers cluster. In the US state of Virginia, these facilities already consume 26 percent of electricity, while in Dublin, Ireland, the figure reaches 79 percent.

The infrastructure strain is real. A typical AI data center uses as much electricity as 100,000 households, and the largest under development will consume 20 times more, according to the International Energy Agency. They also consume billions of gallons of water for systems to keep computer hardware cool.

Yet the economic stakes justify the investment. AI has the potential to raise the average pace of annual global economic growth according to scenarios in the IMF’s April 2025 World Economic Outlook. The IMF projects AI will boost global GDP by approximately 0.5 percent annually between 2025 and 2030.

The path forward requires balancing growth with sustainability. Currently, renewables account for 27 percent of electricity consumed by data centers, with 50 percent expected by 2030, primarily through wind and solar. Natural gas and nuclear energy will also play critical roles in meeting projected demand.

Under current energy policies, the AI-driven rise in electricity demand could add 1.7 gigatons in global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. However, the social cost of these emissions remains smaller than projected economic gains from AI.

Policymakers and businesses now face a shared responsibility. Countries must upgrade transmission infrastructure and diversify energy sources while tech companies commit to efficiency improvements and renewable energy investments. Without coordinated action, energy constraints could become a bottleneck limiting AI’s economic potential, particularly in developing countries where electricity supply is already stretched.

The challenge isn’t whether AI will reshape global energy systems. It will. The real question is whether countries and companies can manage that transformation responsibly.