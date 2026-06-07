AI Content Boom Hides Growing Cleanup Costs for Firms

Businesses adopting generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools to cut content costs are absorbing hidden expenses in review and correction that erode the productivity gains they sought.

A joint study by Harvard Business Review, Stanford University’s Social Media Lab and BetterUp Labs puts the problem in numbers: 40 percent of employees surveyed had received what the researchers called “workslop,” AI generated material that appears polished but lacks substance. Each encounter averaged two hours to identify and fix, turning output efficiency into downstream labor.

The study’s social findings add a separate cost. About half of respondents said colleagues who sent such material came across as less creative, capable and reliable. Forty-two percent called those colleagues less trustworthy. Where such content circulated freely, teams reported increased correction workloads and fraying confidence in internal communications.

The behavior the study describes sits within a broader category researchers are still working to define. A 2026 paper by Cody Kommers and coauthors characterizes AI content of this kind as exhibiting “superficial competence, asymmetric effort and mass producibility.” A separate September 2025 study by Chantal Shaib and Tuhin Chakrabarty found that despite the term’s wide use in journalism and policy circles, no agreed definition or measurement framework yet exists. Their work proposes evaluating such material along coherence and relevance dimensions, noting that human judgments about quality remain subjective even when they track measurable signals.

The economic logic driving the problem is straightforward. Generative AI systems cut the cost of producing text, images and code close to zero. Verification, editing and contextual judgment remain labor intensive and comparatively expensive. A 2026 paper on software development published on the arXiv preprint server describes this gap as a tragedy of the commons: individual productivity gains externalize costs onto reviewers, maintainers and others further down the chain. Developers in that study reported encountering AI generated code and documentation that required extra verification and repair, adding what the researchers called “review friction” across codebases.

Similar pressures are spreading through marketing and communications teams, where AI tools are embedded in routine drafting, editing and customer facing work. Companies have responded with internal policies, automated filters and review checkpoints. Researchers say those measures have so far struggled against structural incentives in digital platforms that still reward volume over precision.

The result, some industry analysts argue, is a contest between automated content production and human moderation with no clear winner in sight. In search optimization and social media marketing, generating large quantities of passable material can still confer competitive advantage, even when firms acknowledge the long term costs to brand credibility and audience trust.

Researchers studying the trend say the question is no longer whether AI generated content can be detected, but whether the economic systems that reward its mass production can realistically be restructured in favor of quality. For now, the evidence suggests companies are losing ground.