Ahiagbah Demands Urgent Action on Stalled Feed Ghana Agenda

Political figure Richard Ahiagbah has demanded immediate government action to revive Ghana’s stalled agricultural agenda. He contends that critical delays in the Feed Ghana program are depriving farmers and the national economy of promised benefits.

Ahiagbah argued the initiative, designed to enhance food security and provide farmer support, has failed to show meaningful progress. He expressed particular concern over the absence of promised buffer stock systems and market access for local producers.

These shortcomings especially impact local rice farmers grappling with post harvest losses, he noted. The situation reportedly undermines confidence in the administration’s flagship strategy and hinders the sector’s potential for job creation and expanded production.

Ahiagbah challenged the government to reaffirm its commitment to import substitution. He specifically urged authorities to bolster domestic capacity for rice production.

“It would be a feather in the president’s cap to promote our local capacity,” Ahiagbah stated, advocating for political will to support Ghanaian growers over import cartels.

He further emphasized that locally produced rice offers superior nutritional value compared to imported alternatives. Consistent execution of agricultural reforms, he maintained, would conserve foreign exchange, stabilize the cedi, generate employment, and ensure sustainable sector growth.