Aheto becomes Ghana’s first Commonwealth Games para swimmer

Promise Wonder Atsu Aheto has become the first Ghanaian to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in para swimming, earning a place at Glasgow 2026 in Scotland, where the Games run from July 23 to August 2.

Aheto secured his slot through his classification and performances at the World Para Swimming Series in Australia in February 2026. He clocked personal best times of 1:38.58 in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke S9 and 31.72 in the Men’s 50m Freestyle S13, qualifying him to contest either event in Glasgow.

The achievement opens a new discipline for Ghana’s para sports movement, which until now had not featured a swimmer at the Commonwealth Games. It adds to a five athlete contingent that will also compete in para athletics and para powerlifting.

Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana, hailed the speed of the breakthrough. “To have it done in just about three years is remarkable,” he said.

Officials credited the support of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), team Chef de Mission Farida Iddriss and the para swimming leadership for funding and administration that helped send Aheto and his teammate to the qualifying series in Australia.