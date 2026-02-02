Ahantaman Rural Bank Spends GH₵500k to Refurbish School Assembly Hall

Ahantaman Rural Bank PLC (Public Limited Company) has completed a comprehensive refurbishment of the assembly hall at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School in Agona Nkwanta, spending approximately 500,000 Ghana cedis on the project as part of its 40th anniversary corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The rural financial institution handed over the renovated facility on Monday during a brief ceremony at the school in Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region. The project involved demolishing and reconstructing nearly half of the hall, including sections of the gallery and terraces, after years of structural deterioration that rendered the facility unsafe for major events.

Benjamin Afful Eshun, Chief Executive Officer of Ahantaman Rural Bank PLC, explained that the decision to rehabilitate the building followed observations of serious defects including damaged ceilings, leaking roofs, broken windows and poor sanitary facilities. The condition became so worrying that approximately three years ago, the bank relocated its Annual General Meetings from the school hall to St. Mary’s Church.

An initial attempt to undertake minor repairs proved inadequate after contractors discovered that the damage was more severe than anticipated. Afful Eshun noted that when work began, it became clear that fixing the ceiling, windows and roof while leaving the floor untouched would not address underlying structural weaknesses.

The comprehensive renovation covered roofing, ceiling works, flooring, windows, washrooms and other structural improvements to ensure long term durability and safety. The CEO appealed to students to take responsibility for maintaining the facility, stressing that sustainability of the investment depended largely on how well it was cared for.

Rt. Rev. De Graft Brace, Board Chairman of Ahantaman Rural Bank PLC, stated that the bank considers education a critical pillar for sustainable development, emphasizing that investments in school infrastructure yield long term benefits for communities. He noted the project commemorates the bank’s 40 years of operation since its establishment in 1982.

Brace urged school management, staff, students and the surrounding community to take collective responsibility for protecting and maintaining the facility to ensure its longevity. He emphasized that when institutions invest scarce resources into projects, beneficiaries must take ownership to allow facilities to serve current students and future generations.

Edward Bordes, Headmaster of Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School, expressed gratitude to Ahantaman Rural Bank PLC for the intervention. He stated that the hall will serve as a central venue for assemblies, examinations and school events, while acknowledging that the school continues to face broader infrastructural challenges.

Bordes pointed out that the absence of a boundary wall exposes the school to encroachment, harassment and theft. Several classrooms remain unsecured, leading to frequent loss of electrical fittings and cables. He appealed to individuals, corporate bodies and philanthropists to support efforts to secure the school’s perimeter and refurbish additional facilities such as the dining hall and kitchen.

The headmaster also highlighted sanitation challenges, including lack of access to running water, which affect daily operations at the institution. Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School was established in October 1990 as a community day school and obtained boarding status in 2006.

Ahantaman Rural Bank PLC, founded by the late William Kojo Thompson at Agona Nkwanta in 1982, has grown through good corporate governance to operate 23 branches across the Western Region. The bank recorded exceptional financial performance in 2024, with profit before tax rising from 7 million cedis in 2023 to 20.5 million cedis in 2024, representing a 192.61 percent increase.

The institution ranked second among 147 rural and community banks in the ARB Apex Bank Efficiency Monitoring Unit ranking for the first quarter of 2024. The bank has consistently appeared in the prestigious Ghana Club 100 Awards since 2003 and received multiple recognitions from reputable organizations.

Ahantaman Rural Bank PLC won Best Rural and Community Bank in Corporate Social Responsibility at the fifth Rural Banking Excellence Awards. The bank’s CEO, Benjamin Afful Eshun, was named Most Outstanding CEO in Rural Banking at the second Corporate Leadership Excellence Awards.

During the 2023 fiscal year, the bank invested 630,710 Ghana cedis in health, education, disaster relief and other critical areas across its operational zones. This included increasing bursaries for students from 2,000 cedis to 3,000 cedis per year to compensate for inflation, and supporting the establishment of a blood bank at Catholic Jubilee Hospital in Apowa.

The bank also provided 20 leather covered mattresses and 1,000 Ghana cedis cash to Kwesimintsim Government Hospital in December 2024 to support management of cholera cases. Elizabeth Obeng, who serves as Board Chairperson, stated that the assembly hall renovation at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School was nearing completion in May 2025 and would soon be handed over.

The 40th anniversary celebrations, which began in August 2024, featured a series of activities that culminated in a durbar on November 24, 2024 followed by a thanksgiving service. Samuel Gyimah Amoako, Head of Finance at ARB Apex Bank, rated Ahantaman Rural Bank as the second largest network bank among rural banks in the country.

Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, Omanhene of Lower Dixcove Traditional Area and a former director and pioneer member of the bank, reminded current staff and management of the toil of founding members and the need for the current generation to preserve the values that established the institution. He reminisced about the roles of William Kojo Thompson, Peter Kwame Ansah, James Mike Abban and Etru Inkumssah in blazing the path.

The bank’s total assets increased from 269.1 million cedis in 2023 to 430.6 million cedis in 2024, marking a 59.99 percent rise. Deposits also saw notable growth, reaching 367.3 million cedis in 2024, up from 236.1 million cedis in 2023, an increase of 55.55 percent. Total income surged by 76.32 percent, rising from 60 million cedis in 2023 to 105.8 million cedis in 2024.

Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School serves as the only senior high school in Agona Nkwanta, one of the fastest growing towns in the Western Region. According to the Ghana Statistical Service’s 2010 Population and Housing Census, the population of Agona Nkwanta was 14,104 residents. The town is located seven kilometers inland along the Takoradi and Tarkwa road, with a branch road connecting to Dixcove, Achowa, Akwidaa and Busua.