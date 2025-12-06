Ahanta West launches investigation into Boukrom chief over illegal mining allegations

The Ahanta West Municipal Security Council, in collaboration with the Western Regional Security Council, has initiated an investigation into illegal mining in Boukrom, with the municipal chief alleging the area’s traditional leader is complicit in the activities.

The operation led by Municipal Chief Executive Ebenezer Kofi Aidoo will scrutinize the activities of the Chief of Boukrom, Nana Brekunta, alongside ongoing illegal mining that has severely impacted local farmland and the environment. However, the chief has strongly denied the allegations, stating he remains in his community and is not hiding from authorities.

Boukrom, located within the Ahanta West Municipality, has recently experienced a surge in illegal mining activities that have devastated local farmland and posed significant threats to nearby residents. The investigation follows weeks of surveillance conducted by Blue Water guards and National Security, which identified numerous illegal mining sites in the area.

A collaborative task force comprising members from the Western Naval Command, National Security and municipal Blue Water guards executed a major operation in Boukrom. The operation successfully recovered excavators, seventeen water pump machines and the control board of a second excavator, in addition to apprehending two suspects identified as bodyguards of the chief.

Aidoo remarked that the investigation is crucial to combating the illegal mining threat. He stated that authorities are investigating the site, looking for site owners and the chief of Boukrom, adding that illegal miners have been intimidating the community with pump action guns and macho men.

The MCE announced that individuals arrested for illegal mining would be required to rehabilitate the damaged land before facing legal action. He pledged to ensure that Ahanta West becomes a no go area for illegal mining, citing multiple intelligence reports and community complaints pointing to the chief’s alleged involvement.

Brigadier General Musah Whajah in retirement, the Western Regional National Security Liaison Officer, emphasized the sustained effort against illegal mining. He said authorities need to gather complaints from other villages and maintain focus on protecting water bodies and forest reserves, commending the Western Naval Command for excellent work.

However, Nana Breku Nda IX strongly dismissed allegations made against him in an interview with The Chronicle. He described the accusations as completely false, insisting he has neither met the MCE in person nor had any dealings with him and is not running from anybody.

The chief questioned the claim that his bodyguards were arrested, stating he has no bodyguards. He said he remains in his community and challenged the authenticity of information being circulated about his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The MCE in a social media post stated that following months of surveillance, the joint operation with the Regional National Security Team in Boukrom yielded significant results. He said security personnel are currently pursuing others who fled the scene and assured residents of commitment to protecting the environment and resources.

This response comes amid troubling reports of a resurgence in illegal mining throughout several communities in the Western Region. Aidoo has previously led multiple anti galamsey operations in the municipality, including raids in Cape Three Points Forest that resulted in arrests and destruction of mining equipment.

The MCE has expressed concern that illegal mining is luring young people away from the rubber industry with promises of quick money. He noted that youth are abandoning stable employment in rubber plantations because galamsey sites offer earnings five times higher than legitimate work.

Aidoo stressed that protecting the rubber industry is key to sustaining jobs and preserving economic stability in Ahanta West. He highlighted that hundreds of residents depend on rubber plantations and farming for livelihoods, with truckloads of raw rubber transported regularly from the area.

Illegal mining continues to pose environmental, economic and social challenges across Ghana. The sector has drawn labor away from agriculture and other legitimate industries in several communities, fueling concerns about sustainability and community development.

The investigation reflects broader national efforts to combat illegal mining activities that have devastated water bodies, farmlands and forest reserves across multiple regions. Government has intensified crackdowns on galamsey operations while pursuing those suspected of enabling or profiting from the destructive practice.