Ahafo Region’s Adrobaa R/C Basic School Triumphs at 2025 Milo U-13 Champions League

Adrobaa R/C Basic School has emerged victorious in the 2025 Milo U-13 Champions League, defeating Franko International School 2-0 in the final match.

The Ahafo Region team scored early, with a goal in the third minute, and went on to seal their win with a second goal in the 56th minute. Franko International put up a strong fight, but Adrobaa R/C Basic School’s electrifying performance earned them the top spot.

The Milo U-13 Champions League, organized by Nestlé Ghana Ltd in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service and endorsed by the Ghana Football Association, saw over 20,000 children from across the country participate in the prestigious league.

Deborah Kwabla, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Nestlé Ghana, said the company aims to nurture young talent and contribute to the development of Ghanaian football. Former Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah, praised Nestlé Ghana for their efforts, citing past winners like Fatao Ishaku and Kevin Nkrumah who now play for the national team.

The top three schools received cash prizes, medals, Nestlé products, and football equipment.