Ahafo NPP Leaders Back Adutwum as “Asset Ghana Needs”

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is gaining momentum among regional party faithful, with Ahafo New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives throwing their weight behind his presidential ambitions as the opposition party gears up for primaries that could reshape its political future.

The endorsement came during Dr. Adutwum’s Hope Tour stop in Bechem on Saturday, where he met NPP delegates and stakeholders from the Tano North and Tano South constituencies as part of his nationwide engagement ahead of the party’s presidential primaries. The gathering saw both current and former regional executives pledge prayers and active support for his leadership bid.

“We believe Dr. Adutwum is an asset to the party and the country. Ghanaians need his expertise to lead this nation,” one executive declared during the meeting. The sentiment reflects growing recognition of his technocratic credentials in a race that’s become increasingly competitive among five declared candidates.

The Ahafo leaders particularly praised his approach to internal party politics, describing his outreach as “timely and reassuring” at a moment when the NPP is working to rebuild cohesion following its defeat in last year’s general elections. “Your quest to unite the party is welcoming, and it’s our prayer that God will see you through,” a constituency leader told him.

Earlier that day, Adutwum had already engaged delegates from Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Asunafo North, and Asunafo South constituencies, outlining his vision for transforming Ghana through education-driven development. It’s this focus on policy substance over political theater that appears to be resonating with grassroots party members seeking fresh direction.

“Our future depends on how well we prepare our young people for the opportunities ahead. That’s the transformation I’m committed to,” Adutwum told the delegates. But he went further, revealing what motivates his political career in unusually candid terms: “That is my joy in politics—making impacts in the socio-economic livelihoods of Ghanaians gives me fulfillment, not political titles or positions.”

That statement carries particular weight considering the NPP’s presidential primary is scheduled for January 31, 2026, giving candidates over a year to convince party delegates of their credentials. The field includes former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.

Recent polling suggests Adutwum faces significant challenges in breaking through the dominance of frontrunners Bawumia and Agyapong, with surveys showing him trailing considerably behind the two leading candidates. However, regional endorsements like Saturday’s demonstration in Ahafo could signal potential for grassroots momentum that polling doesn’t always capture.

His Hope Tour represents a systematic effort to build delegate relationships across Ghana’s regions, emphasizing education reform, youth empowerment, and inclusive governance as campaign pillars. Whether these themes can compete with the name recognition and political machinery of better-established rivals remains the central question of his candidacy.

The NPP’s decision to hold its primary more than two years before the 2028 general election gives candidates like Adutwum extended runway to define their message and build support networks. But it also means sustaining momentum over a marathon campaign season something that requires both resources and organizational depth.

For now, the Ahafo endorsement offers Adutwum something every underdog candidate needs: evidence that his message connects with party faithful willing to publicly back him. Whether that translates into delegate votes when ballots are cast in January 2026 will determine if regional support becomes a launching pad or merely a footnote in the NPP’s next chapter.