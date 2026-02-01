Agyemang’s Abuakwa South Emerges as Bawumia Stronghold in Eastern Region

Abuakwa South Constituency, under the leadership of Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, emerged as a standout force in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries, delivering Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the highest vote margin across the entire Eastern Region.

Results from the primaries show that Abuakwa South not only backed the Vice President overwhelmingly but did so with a margin unmatched by any other constituency in the region—cementing the area’s status as a decisive stronghold in Dr. Bawumia’s march to victory.

Political analysts say the emphatic outcome reflects a well-coordinated grassroots operation and effective party mobilization spearheaded by the constituency’s leadership. Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has been credited by party supporters for fostering unity and maintaining strong engagement with delegates throughout the campaign period.

“This was not accidental,” a senior party source in the Eastern Region noted. “Abuakwa South ran one of the most disciplined and focused campaigns. The margin tells the story of confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s vision and trust in local leadership.”

The commanding performance in Abuakwa South significantly bolstered Dr. Bawumia’s overall numbers in the Eastern Region, contributing to his decisive national win in the primaries. While several constituencies recorded strong showings for the Vice President, none matched the scale of support seen in Abuakwa South.

Supporters in the constituency say the results reflect alignment with Dr. Bawumia’s policy direction, particularly on economic management, digitalisation, and inclusive development—messages that reportedly resonated strongly with delegates.

As the NPP turns its attention toward the 2026 general elections, the Abuakwa South result is being cited within party circles as a model of effective constituency-level organization. For Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, the outcome further strengthens his standing as a key political mobiliser in the Eastern Region and underscores Abuakwa South’s growing influence within the party’s internal dynamics.