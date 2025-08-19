Agyapong’s Wife Promises Youth Jobs in Presidential Bid

Christiana Agyapong, wife of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, has pledged her husband will prioritize youth employment if elected president.

Addressing supporters, she framed his bid as an extension of the NPP’s legacy of social interventions. “Every NPP government delivers policies that reach households,” she declared, citing past initiatives like Kufuor’s free maternal care and Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS program.

Her husband’s focus, she emphasized, bridges education with opportunity. “After free university, youth deserve jobs—that’s why he wants to lead.” Kennedy Agyapong, former Assin Central MP, is among frontrunners for the NPP’s January 2026 primaries. He positions himself as a fresh face for the 2028 general election, banking on voter fatigue with economic stagnation.

The promise lands amid Ghana’s persistent youth unemployment crisis. Critics note similar vows have gone unfulfilled before, but Christiana insists her husband’s business background equips him uniquely. “He creates jobs daily in his companies,” she told the crowd. The NPP will choose its candidate in 18 months, testing whether Agyapong’s pitch resonates beyond the party faithful.