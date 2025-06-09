Agyapong: Failed NPP Candidates Like Bawumia Must Step Aside

Kennedy Agyapong has declared the New Patriotic Party should reject Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its 2028 flagbearer, citing the party’s tradition of denying failed presidential candidates second chances.

The former NPP leadership aspirant made these remarks in Mampong, Ashanti Region, while mourning the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu. He stated the party has no history of rewarding unsuccessful presidential candidates with repeat opportunities.

“The NPP doesn’t give second chances to candidates who fail to deliver,” Agyapong told party supporters. “We didn’t do it for Adu Boahen, and we shouldn’t do it now. Even President Kufuor had to impress in 1996 before being given another shot in 2000.”

His comments follow the NPP’s 2024 election defeat. Flagbearer Dr. Bawumia lost to opposition leader John Dramani Mahama.

According to Electoral Commission data, Mahama secured 56.42% (6,591,790 votes) against Bawumia’s 41.75% (4,877,611 votes).

Agyapong, who contested Bawumia in the primaries, urged objective reflection. “Performance is non-negotiable,” he emphasized. “We’re a party of tradition and merit. If you fail, you step aside for others to lead. We cannot act like 2024 didn’t happen.”