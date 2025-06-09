Agyapong Declares NPP Denies Second Bids After Poor Election Results

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong stated the party’s tradition prohibits second chances for candidates delivering weak performances in national elections.

Addressing supporters in Mampong during a condolence visit, Agyapong cited party history to warn against misplaced loyalty. “The NPP has never rewarded abysmal performance. If you don’t do well, you are not re-endorsed. That is how serious our party is,” he told applauding grassroots members.

Agyapong asserted that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer, should not anticipate another opportunity following what he termed a disappointing electoral outcome. “Dr Bawumia led the party into an election where our performance was poor, and as history shows, the NPP does not give repeat chances under such circumstances,” said the former Assin Central MP. He rejected suggestions that the party routinely offers multiple chances to presidential candidates.

Referencing historical precedent, Agyapong noted the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen, the NPP’s 1992 presidential candidate, was not renominated despite his pivotal role in restoring Ghana’s democracy. “Prof. Adu Boahen was a pioneer in resisting military dictatorship. Yet, after his 1992 defeat, he was replaced.

That shows our party prioritizes performance,” Agyapong stated. He contrasted this with former Presidents John Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, who received second chances based on electoral merit: “Kufuor campaigned briefly in 1996 but performed impressively, earning his 2000 bid. That defines the NPP standard.”

The party historically weighs electoral outcomes rigorously when considering future presidential nominations.