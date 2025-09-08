Agyapong Challenges Critics Over English Language Concerns

Former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has defended his presidential credentials against critics who question his command of English, asserting that his 24-year parliamentary service demonstrates his qualifications to lead the New Patriotic Party.

Speaking to party grassroots supporters via social media, Agyapong framed the language criticism as disrespectful not only to himself but to ordinary party members. “They say my English isn’t good enough to be president,” he wrote, challenging the notion that eloquence should determine presidential fitness.

The businessman-turned-politician, who is preparing for the NPP’s 2028 presidential primary scheduled for January 2026, argued that his extensive parliamentary experience should outweigh concerns about his speaking style. This is not the first time Agyapong has addressed criticism about his English proficiency, having previously argued that being presidential material extends beyond language skills.

Agyapong finished second in the NPP’s 2023 presidential primary, securing 37.4% of delegates’ votes behind eventual nominee Mahamudu Bawumia, who led the party into the December 2024 general election. The NPP lost that election to the National Democratic Congress, with Bawumia conceding defeat.

In his recent statement, Agyapong positioned himself as a champion of party grassroots, suggesting that criticism of his English reflects broader elite attitudes toward ordinary members. “If they have no respect for my 24 years of service, what respect do you think they have for you, my grassroots polling station executives?” he asked.

During recent campaign appearances in the Western North Region, Agyapong has promised to deliver results within four years if elected, telling delegates they should vote him out if he fails to perform. His renewed presidential bid represents his second attempt to lead the NPP, following his earlier unsuccessful campaign.

The former MP also warned that the NPP requires urgent direction change to avoid becoming extinct, appealing to supporters who share his vision to help transform the party’s trajectory. His comments reflect broader tensions within the NPP following its electoral defeat and questions about future leadership.

Five distinguished NPP members are currently aspiring to lead the party as its flagbearer for the 2028 elections, setting up what promises to be a competitive primary race.

Agyapong’s emphasis on his grassroots connections and long service record suggests he will position himself as the candidate of ordinary party members rather than the elite establishment. His direct communication style, often seen as controversial, appears central to this populist appeal.

The language debate highlights broader questions about political leadership in Ghana, where English proficiency has traditionally been viewed as a marker of education and competence among the political class.