Agritech West Africa Exhibition Returns to Accra This Month

The fourth edition of Agritech West Africa opens September 19-20 at the Accra International Conference Centre, bringing together agricultural technology companies from nine countries to showcase innovations addressing food security and farming productivity.

About 100 companies from India, Turkey, Nigeria, Ghana, China, the UK, Italy, France, and Spain will exhibit products spanning agrochemicals, irrigation systems, food processing equipment, and packaging technologies. The event operates under the auspices of Ghana’s ministries of Food and Agriculture and Trade and Industry.

Synergice Events India is organizing the exhibition alongside co-located events Agrochem Agro Input Ghana and Agro Process Pack Ghana. Industry associations including the West African Chamber of Agriculture, Croplife Ghana, and the Association of Ghana Industries are providing support.

Thomas James, Project Director of Agritech West Africa at Synergice Events, emphasized the exhibition’s alignment with Ghana’s agricultural development goals. “The event is very much in line with the development goals of the Ghana government’s commitment to value-added agriculture to the national economy and targeted food security,” he explained.

Organizers project close to 4,000 business and professional visitors will attend the two-day event. Expected participants include commercial and smallholder farmers, food and beverage companies, importers, distributors, wholesalers, and retail chains seeking new agricultural solutions.

The exhibition will feature seminars and conferences exploring innovations, trends, and key challenges facing West Africa’s agricultural sector. Government ministry officials, research institution representatives, trade association leaders, and commercial farmer groups are scheduled to participate in these discussions.

Ghana’s agricultural sector continues modernizing as farmers adopt new technologies to increase yields and reduce post-harvest losses. International agricultural technology companies view West Africa as a growing market for irrigation equipment, precision farming tools, and food processing machinery.

The timing coincides with Ghana’s peak farming season when producers are implementing new cultivation methods and evaluating equipment purchases for upcoming planting cycles. Agricultural input suppliers use such exhibitions to introduce products and establish distribution partnerships.

Food processing and packaging technologies represent particular growth areas as Ghana seeks to add value to agricultural exports rather than shipping raw commodities. Companies specializing in processing equipment for cocoa, cashews, and other export crops are expected to participate.

Regional agricultural challenges including climate variability, soil degradation, and limited access to modern farming inputs create demand for innovative solutions. Technology companies are developing products specifically adapted to tropical farming conditions and smallholder operations.

The exhibition format allows farmers and agribusiness operators to compare technologies from multiple suppliers while accessing expert advice about implementation and financing options. Such direct interaction often leads to adoption decisions and business partnerships.

Ghana’s position as a regional agricultural hub makes Accra an attractive location for companies seeking to establish West African market presence. The country’s stable business environment and growing food processing sector appeal to agricultural technology investors.