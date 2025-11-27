AgriFair 2025 Returns with Expanded Training for Ghana’s Farmers

Channel One TV’s AgriFair returns to Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra for its second edition from November 28 to 30, offering Ghana’s farmers, agripreneurs, and buyers a direct marketplace alongside hands-on training in poultry and piggery management.

The three-day event runs daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission for all visitors. Organizers say the expanded training component reflects lessons learned from the inaugural fair held in June, which drew widespread praise for connecting farmers directly with consumers while eliminating traditional market intermediaries.

The second edition will feature practical training in poultry and piggery management as part of the fair’s mission to strengthen Ghana’s food security, according to event planners. The addition of hands-on “Agric Clinics” builds on the June fair’s success, where similar sessions provided farmers and agripreneurs with practical guidance on productivity, animal husbandry, and market strategies.

The June edition demonstrated tangible benefits for participants. Many exhibitors sold out their products and were already asking about future editions, according to Sylvester Mensah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana EXIMBANK, one of the event’s key sponsors. Some farmers reported doubling or tripling their typical daily sales, while others established supplier relationships that extended beyond the fair itself.

The farm to basket model that made the June fair successful returns for the November edition. Visitors can purchase fresh vegetables, fruits, fish, poultry, and livestock directly from producers at discounted prices. The approach removes middlemen from the transaction chain, allowing farmers to capture more value while consumers access fresher products at lower costs.

Beyond transactions, the fair serves as a networking hub where farmers meet agritech innovators, financial institutions, and policymakers. The June event featured live Agritech demonstrations, vibrant market stalls, and “Agric Clinics” where farmers and agri-entrepreneurs received tailored consultations and technical support. The November edition promises similar engagement opportunities alongside the new training components.

For agribusinesses, the fair provides market intelligence. Participants can gauge consumer preferences, observe pricing trends, and explore innovations across the agricultural value chain. The June event attracted commercial farmers, agritech companies, input suppliers, agro-processors, distributors, and thousands of consumers, creating what organizers described as a complete ecosystem under one roof.

The timing of the November fair positions it strategically within Ghana’s agricultural calendar. Farmers preparing for the dry season can use the training sessions to improve their livestock management practices, while buyers can secure suppliers ahead of the holiday season and early 2026 demand.

Channel One TV and Citi FM power the event, with sponsorship from financial institutions and agribusiness firms committed to supporting Ghana’s agricultural transformation. The fair’s growth from its June debut to this expanded November edition reflects what stakeholders view as a sustainable platform for agricultural development.

Entry remains free throughout the three days, making the fair accessible to farmers of all scales and consumers from across Accra and surrounding regions. The Efua Sutherland Children’s Park location provides central access with space for exhibitions, demonstrations, and the practical training sessions that distinguish this edition from typical trade fairs.