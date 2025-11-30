AgriFair 2025 Closes with Universal Satisfaction in Accra

Channel One TV and Citi FM’s AgriFair 2025 concluded in Accra on Sunday with an outcome rarely seen at commercial events: everyone left satisfied.

The three-day agricultural fair at Efua Sutherland Children’s Park drew crowds who purchased fresh produce at prices below typical market rates, while exhibitors reported record sales and secured long-term business partnerships. By the final close, the venue resembled a celebration rather than a marketplace shutdown, with vendors expressing genuine satisfaction over the value they received for their products.

Patrons and exhibitors have called for the event to be held monthly rather than annually, describing the fair as a model that proves Ghana’s agricultural sector can deliver wins for all stakeholders when farmers connect directly with consumers.

From opening day on November 28, queues formed at vendor stalls selling vegetables, fruits, grains, fish, poultry, and locally processed foods. Shoppers consistently cited prices noticeably lower than those in regular markets, coupled with unmatched freshness. Families, office workers, students, and food enthusiasts flocked to the venue throughout the event’s duration.

Some patrons reported returning multiple days to take advantage of the offerings. Many described the experience as the first time in recent memory they felt fairly treated as consumers, with no price inflation or middlemen standing between them and farm-fresh food. The direct farm to basket model eliminated traditional market intermediaries, allowing farmers to set competitive prices while maintaining profit margins.

Vendors experienced equally strong outcomes. Many exhibitors sold out before midday, with some rushing to restock their stalls. The financial gains extended beyond daily revenue, as numerous vendors secured bulk buyers, retailer contacts, restaurant partnerships, and distribution opportunities expected to generate income well beyond the fair’s three days.

Akwasi Sekyere of Mangoline Farms sold out by noon and praised the steady buyer interactions throughout the fair. Sarah Onu, representing Efie ne Efie, credited the event’s strong publicity for boosting awareness of their products and driving sales. Agricultural entrepreneurs showcased innovations and technologies, gaining exposure that would have been difficult to achieve through conventional marketing channels.

Multiple vendors described the atmosphere as one where their work received full appreciation from consumers and industry stakeholders alike. Beyond the commercial activity, the Agric Clinics drew hundreds of participants seeking practical farming knowledge. Sessions covered fish farming, snail rearing, poultry management, vegetable cultivation, and piggery.

Beginners left with confidence and inspiration to start agricultural ventures, while experienced farmers acquired refreshed knowledge and modern techniques. The clinics symbolized the fair’s broader mission to build Ghana’s next generation of agricultural entrepreneurs rather than simply facilitate transactions. Frema Adunyame, Head of Events and Partnerships at Citi FM and Channel One TV, emphasized the focus on practical income boosting farming skills through hands-on guidance from agricultural experts.

Channel One TV and Citi FM positioned AgriFair as a long-term commitment to strengthening Ghana’s food system rather than a one-time exhibition. Samuel Atta Mensah, managing director of both media houses, stated at the opening that the aim centers on promoting local foods, supporting farmers, and creating a buying culture that retains economic value within the country.

This year’s edition introduced the Made in Ghana Gifting initiative, promoting hampers and gifts composed entirely of Ghanaian produce. The program aligns with broader efforts to shift consumer preferences toward domestically grown and manufactured products. The fair received sponsorship from the Horticulture Business Platform (HBP), Development Bank Ghana (DBG), Legacy Crop Improvement Centre (LCIC), GIRSAL, Ghana EXIM Bank, and Agri Impact, with additional support from Twellium Industrial Company Limited.

Augustus Goosie Tanoh, Presidential Advisor on the 24 Hour Economy and Export Development, highlighted AgriFair’s potential to drive national economic growth during the event. He noted Ghana spends nearly three billion US dollars annually importing food it can grow locally, and argued that platforms like AgriFair demonstrate the country’s capacity to reverse that trend.

Tanoh emphasized integrated agricultural interventions combining AgriFair, the This Is Ghana Exhibition fair, and the Back to Your Village Food Festival as key to boosting domestic supply and production. He stated these initiatives can help Ghana achieve growth rates of eight to nine percent by calibrating data, tracking production locations, and building strong agribusiness ecosystems. The advisor stressed that such platforms create jobs, provide stable income, and enable inclusively accelerated growth when properly coordinated with national economic policy.

By the final day, which recorded the largest crowd turnout, participants delivered a clear message to organizers: they want more frequent editions. Many openly called for the fair to be held monthly instead of annually. The request reflected not complaints but compliments.

Patrons appreciated the savings and product freshness. Exhibitors valued the exposure and business connections. The convergence of satisfied customers and profitable vendors created momentum for expansion of what many now view as an essential platform for Ghana’s agricultural sector.

The fair brought together farmers, consumers, innovators, policymakers, and agricultural dreamers. It provided concrete evidence of what becomes possible when stakeholders across the value chain collaborate effectively, giving Ghana a practical demonstration of its agricultural potential.