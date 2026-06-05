Agriculture, Finance Ministries Clash Over Budget Figures

Ghana’s agriculture and finance ministries are publicly at odds over whether GH¢1.677 billion has been released for farming this year, after the agriculture ministry rejected the finance ministry’s funding claim.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem announced the figure on Wednesday at the launch of the AgriConnect Compact in Accra, calling it 85 percent of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) approved 2026 budget for goods, services and capital spending. He listed releases including GH¢581.4 million for Farmer Service Centres and GH¢515.3 million for fertiliser and seeds.

MoFA disputed the claim in a statement by Media Liaison Officer Samuel Huntor, saying the finance ministry’s own budget documents tell a different story. It said an allotment letter dated February 19 capped its first half spending at GH¢910 million, with actual January to June spending set at about GH¢453 million.

The ministry said allocations to flagship programmes were far smaller than the figures cited, listing GH¢172.5 million for Farmer Service Centres, GH¢77.3 million for fertiliser and certified seeds, GH¢36.7 million for the Nkokonkitinkiti programme and GH¢4.5 million for the Feed Ghana programme.

MoFA said it had received no further authorisation since the allotment letter to justify the larger sum. “Where exactly is this GH¢1.6 billion figure coming from?” Huntor asked.

The ministry argued that public finances are governed by official allotments and cash releases rather than public announcements, and demanded transparency. The exchange has highlighted a gap between the publicised funding and the ceilings in official budget papers.

Agriculture is central to the government’s food security and jobs agenda, and the AgriConnect Compact is billed as a five year plan to create 2.6 million jobs. Both ministries now face pressure to reconcile the competing figures.