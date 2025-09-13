Agriculture Expert Demands Policy Coordination to End Rural Struggles

Ghana’s agricultural modernization efforts are failing farmers due to fragmented government policies that operate without coordination, according to a leading agricultural scientist who advocates for systemic reform.

Dr. Frank Ackah, Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast’s Department of Crop Science, argues that Ghana possesses sufficient agricultural expertise and resources but lacks the institutional framework to implement coherent sector-wide strategies.

“We keep launching new programmes without building on the old ones,” Ackah explained during an interview with The High Street Journal, highlighting how disconnected initiatives waste resources and confuse beneficiaries.

The agricultural scientist identifies poor inter-agency communication as the primary obstacle preventing effective policy implementation. Ministries, district offices, and specialized agencies frequently operate independently without long-term strategic alignment or resource coordination.

This fragmentation leaves farmers navigating contradictory support systems while modernization efforts in mechanization, irrigation, extension services, and market development proceed without integration. The result undermines comprehensive agricultural transformation despite significant government investment.

“You can’t modernise agriculture with disconnected policies,” Ackah emphasized, warning that current approaches prevent the systemic changes necessary for sector advancement.

Ghana has implemented numerous agricultural programs over recent decades, including mechanization schemes, irrigation projects, and extension service improvements. However, these initiatives often function as isolated pilot projects rather than components of integrated development strategies.

Ackah proposes establishing a central coordination body modeled after successful examples in health and education sectors. The Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service demonstrate how centralized coordination can align policies, pool resources, and ensure consistent implementation across the country.

Such institutional reform would enable Ghana to leverage existing agricultural investments more effectively while providing farmers with coherent support systems that reinforce rather than contradict each other.

The academic’s critique reflects broader concerns about governance challenges affecting Ghana’s development efforts. Coordination failures between government agencies represent systemic issues that extend beyond agriculture to multiple sectors.

Agricultural modernization remains critical for Ghana’s economic development, given the sector’s significance for employment, food security, and rural livelihoods. The country’s agricultural potential includes diverse agro-ecological zones and established crop varieties suitable for both domestic consumption and export markets.

Without improved coordination, Ackah warns that Ghana will continue experiencing disappointing returns on agricultural investments while farmers bear the consequences of ineffective policy implementation. The current approach risks perpetuating rural poverty despite substantial government spending on agricultural development programs.