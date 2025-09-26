Agriculture Expert Challenges Colonial Farming Legacy

The Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) releases Episode 7 of “The Battle for African Agriculture” podcast, featuring Professor William G. Moseley in a transformative conversation about decolonizing agricultural practices across the continent.

Hosted by AFSA General Coordinator Dr. Million Belay, the podcast series confronts enduring legacies of colonialism in African food systems while spotlighting agroecological solutions and indigenous knowledge.

Moseley, a geographer at Macalester College in Minnesota and former member of the United Nations (UN) High-Level Panel of Experts on Food Security and Nutrition, brings over three decades of research experience to the discussion. His recent book “Decolonizing African Agriculture: Food Security, Agroecology and the Need for Radical Transformation” serves as the foundation for examining persistent agricultural challenges.

The professor recounts how he first “fell in love with African agriculture” during his Peace Corps service in Mali, where he witnessed farmers demonstrating remarkable resilience and ingenuity “under very challenging circumstances.” This formative experience shaped his understanding of indigenous farming wisdom and sparked a career dedicated to agricultural transformation research.

Moseley explains why African agriculture remains “trapped in colonial patterns” through persistent export crop dependencies, structural adjustment programs, and donor-driven modernization schemes that systematically sideline local farming systems. These approaches have created what he describes as agricultural dependency that reproduces colonial injustices under contemporary development models.

Agroecology emerges as Moseley’s preferred alternative paradigm during the podcast conversation. This approach views farmers as scientists and leverages ecological synergies through practices like intercropping and agroforestry while bridging local knowledge with formal science.

The academic shares compelling examples from his extensive field research to illustrate viable alternatives. During the 2007-08 food crisis, Malian farmers successfully turned to drought-resistant sorghum varieties, demonstrating the effectiveness of locally adapted crops during challenging periods.

Women gardeners in Botswana provide another powerful case study, showing how backyard farming initiatives significantly improved family food security while empowering female agricultural leadership. These examples highlight the potential for community-based solutions that work within existing social structures.

The podcast series, launched by the Kampala-based AFSA, confronts corporate control of the continent’s food future while dismantling colonial legacies in farming policies. The initiative represents a significant media intervention in agricultural development discourse, providing alternative perspectives to mainstream narratives.

Moseley’s central message emphasizes the critical need for hope and viable alternatives if Africa is to achieve genuine food sovereignty. He advocates for agricultural policies that prioritize small-scale farmers, indigenous knowledge systems, and ecological sustainability over industrial agriculture models.

Dr. Million Belay coordinates AFSA as a network of major networks across Africa and serves as a member of the International Panel of Experts on the Sustainable Food Systems. His hosting approach creates space for nuanced discussions about complex agricultural challenges while maintaining focus on practical solutions.

The professor’s extensive experience includes work across multiple African countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Niger, Lesotho, and South Africa. This fieldwork has resulted in more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters addressing agricultural development challenges.

Episode 7 builds on previous conversations that have featured agricultural advocates, policy experts, and practitioners from across Africa and beyond. The series consistently challenges dominant development paradigms while highlighting successful agroecological initiatives and farmer-led innovations.

The Battle for African Agriculture launched in August 2025 as AFSA’s flagship media initiative, featuring weekly episodes that explore critical issues facing the continent’s food systems. The series is made possible through generous support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and TROCAIRE.

New episodes are released every Friday across multiple platforms including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS feeds. AFSA’s social media channels also provide additional content and discussion opportunities for engaged audiences seeking to deepen their understanding of food sovereignty issues.

The podcast aims to shift narratives around African agriculture from deficit-based thinking toward recognizing existing strengths and innovations. By featuring experts like Moseley, the series builds credibility while advancing transformative agricultural visions rooted in justice, biocultural diversity, and food sovereignty.

Listeners can access the full conversation through various digital platforms, with AFSA encouraging audiences to subscribe, share, and engage with the content. The series serves both educational and advocacy functions, informing listeners while mobilizing support for policy changes that prioritize ecological farming approaches.

As climate change and food security challenges intensify across Africa, conversations like those featured in Episode 7 become increasingly relevant for policymakers, development practitioners, and agricultural communities seeking sustainable solutions rooted in local contexts and traditional wisdom systems.

AFSA’s recent research highlights insufficient integration of agroecology into national climate policies across the continent, urging African governments to prioritize agroecological practices in their climate strategies, making podcasts like this particularly timely for policy discussions.

The episode represents a crucial contribution to ongoing debates about agricultural transformation in Africa, offering evidence-based alternatives to conventional development approaches while honoring indigenous knowledge and farmer innovation across diverse ecological and cultural contexts.