Agriculture Drives Ghana’s 5.5 Percent Third Quarter Growth with 8.6 Percent Expansion

Agriculture emerged as Ghana’s strongest performing sector in the third quarter of 2025, expanding by 8.6 percent and driving nearly a third of national output growth, according to new Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates released by Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu on December 10, 2025. The sector’s performance was central to the country’s 5.5 percent real GDP growth recorded in the quarter, even as overall growth slowed compared with the same period last year.

Announcing the figures at a press conference in Accra, Dr. Iddrisu said agriculture grew strongly at 8.6 percent in quarter three of 2025, making it one of the biggest drivers of the 5.5 percent overall growth. The recovery was led by exceptional gains in fishing, which surged 23.1 percent after contracting 6.4 percent a year earlier. Fishing alone contributed 5.1 percentage points to the sector’s total impact on growth.

Crop production also expanded by 8.3 percent, making it the single largest contributor within agriculture as improved yields and production stability lifted output across major food and cash crops. Forestry and logging posted modest growth of 0.8 percent, reversing last year’s 5.6 percent contraction, while cocoa moved back into positive territory with 1.9 percent growth, recovering from a steep decline in 2024.

The Government Statistician described the sector’s overall performance as an important sign of resilience. Even with a modest share of the economy, agriculture’s contribution to growth was outsized, showing a sector that is recovering quickly and adding real weight to national output, he noted.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said the strong recovery in food production, particularly in crops and fishing, is expected to ease pressure on food prices and improve cost of living conditions for households. Dr. Iddrisu encouraged families to take advantage of the easing food situation to rebuild savings, noting that with crops and fishing improving, and with food prices easing, this is a moment households should actually be spending wisely and saving more.

For the private sector, the GSS urged firms to direct investment toward high growth segments of the economy. Our recommendation is to invest where growth is strongest, the Statistician said, pointing to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), trade, transport, crops and manufacturing as areas driving more than 80 percent of overall GDP growth.

The agriculture sector’s renewed momentum presents a significant opportunity for agribusinesses, food processors, logistics companies and input suppliers to scale production and expand market share. The Government Statistician recommended prioritizing investment in key growth drivers by directing capital towards expanding sectors such as agriculture and services to maximize returns.

Overall, nominal GDP rose to GH¢339.4 billion in the third quarter, up from GH¢293.1 billion last year, a 15.8 percent increase reflecting both higher output and price changes. Real non-oil GDP grew 6.8 percent, underscoring strong activity outside the petroleum sector.

The services sector remained the largest contributor to growth, expanding 7.6 percent and accounting for 59.5 percent of overall GDP expansion. ICT again led the charge at 17.0 percent growth, while transport and storage expanded 10.4 percent and trade grew 10.0 percent. Industry recorded a marginal 0.8 percent rise, weighed down by an 18.2 percent contraction in oil and gas.

Manufacturing grew by 3.9 percent, lower than the 7.4 percent recorded last year but supported by improved power supply, Dr. Iddrisu stated. The oil and gas sector’s sharp decline dragged the entire industry sector down, given industry’s 32.1 percent share of the economy.

When the first three quarters of 2025 are combined, agriculture grew 7.4 percent, contributing 24.6 percent to Ghana’s total growth of 6.1 percent over the nine month period. The sector, which accounts for 25.6 percent of the economy, remains a steady anchor of national output, the GSS said, especially as industry continues to face pressure.

Seasonally adjusted, Ghana’s provisional real GDP increased by 1.3 percent in the third quarter of 2025, down from 1.6 percent in the third quarter of 2024. The five top expanding sub-sectors were fishing at 23.1 percent, ICT at 17.0 percent, transport and storage at 10.4 percent, trade at 10.0 percent, and crops at 8.3 percent.

The largest contractions came from oil and gas at negative 18.2 percent, health and social work at negative 9.7 percent, accommodation and food services at negative 7.2 percent, other personal services at negative 3.5 percent, and mining and quarrying at negative 2.8 percent.

Dr. Iddrisu highlighted that non-oil GDP remained resilient, underscoring a gradual shift towards a more diversified economy with reduced dependence on oil. Real GDP for the quarter stood at GH¢50.8 billion, higher than GH¢48.2 billion recorded in the same period of 2024. Non-oil real GDP improved to GH¢48.7 billion, from GH¢45.6 billion last year.

On a nominal basis, third quarter 2025 GDP amounted to GH¢339.4 billion, higher than the GH¢293.1 billion recorded in 2024, and non-oil nominal GDP rose to GH¢331.5 billion from GH¢278.5 billion in the corresponding period last year. The GDP deflator showed slower growth, signaling some moderation in prices during the period.

The GSS said the performance of crops and fishing will remain critical for price stability, while sustained investment in agricultural value chains could strengthen Ghana’s growth outlook heading into 2026. The government statistician urged increased government support for high performing sectors such as agriculture and services to sustain growth.

He further recommended targeted interventions to address contractions in industry, particularly oil and gas and mining, to stabilize the productive base. Government should implement targeted policies to further boost agriculture and services to drive overall economic growth, he stated.

For businesses, Dr. Iddrisu encouraged firms to invest in expanding sub-sectors, innovate within struggling industries and explore new markets to enhance resilience. He called on businesses to develop strategies to improve efficiency and explore new markets within sectors experiencing declines, like oil and gas and accommodation and food services.

The Government Statistician called on households to invest in skills for high growth sectors. He urged them to focus on acquiring skills in rapidly expanding areas like fishing, ICT and trade to leverage emerging employment opportunities. Optimize household budgets amidst disinflation by capitalizing on decelerating inflation, particularly in food prices, to increase real savings and enhance purchasing power, he added.

In a related development, the GSS said the provisional Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) showed a 5.3 percent expansion in September 2025, lower than the 8.1 percent recorded in September 2024. Agriculture grew by just 0.2 percent, while industry and services grew by 6.7 percent and 5.4 percent respectively, with communication, transport and storage, and wholesale and retail trade driving the service sector’s performance.

The Statistical Service also released updated high frequency data, with the monthly indicator of economic growth rising 5.3 percent in September. The July to September readings align with the quarterly performance. Dr. Iddrisu said the tool provides early detection of economic turning points and will be updated as more administrative data arrive.

The country’s economy is gradually emerging from its most severe economic crisis in decades. The annual inflation rate dropped for the 11th consecutive month to 6.3 percent in November, its lowest level since a rebasing exercise in 2021. Ghana’s nominal GDP growth has consistently outpaced inflation throughout 2025, creating real gains in purchasing power.

Dr. Iddrisu reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to providing timely and credible data to guide decision making, noting that accurate reporting from institutions and businesses is essential for capturing the true state of the economy. The main drivers of GDP growth in the third quarter of 2025 were ICT, crops, trade, transport and storage, manufacturing and education, together accounting for about 86 percent of total growth.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) recorded similar positive signals. The central bank’s Composite Index of Economic Activity, which tracks real sector momentum using multiple high frequency indicators, confirmed the steady pace of expansion through the third quarter.

Data from the Ministry of Finance shows government revenue collections improved during the quarter, supported by stronger economic activity and better compliance. Tax revenues grew 18.4 percent year on year, while non-tax revenues including cocoa receipts increased 12.7 percent.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has attributed the sector’s strong performance to favorable weather conditions, improved access to inputs, and expanded mechanization under government programs. The Planting for Food and Jobs initiative distributed over 50,000 metric tons of subsidized fertilizer during the first three quarters of 2025, supporting yields across maize, rice and soybean cultivation.

Fishing sector recovery benefited from the lifting of the closed season restrictions that had affected 2024 catches, along with improved access to premix fuel and strengthened surveillance against illegal fishing practices. The Fisheries Commission reported increased landings at major landing sites including Tema, Elmina and Dixcove.

Agricultural economists have described the third quarter performance as validation of long term investments in the sector. Dr. Yaw Agyenim Boateng of the University of Ghana noted that sustained support for smallholder farmers, combined with climate smart agriculture practices, is beginning to yield measurable dividends in production volumes and farm incomes.

However, challenges remain. The cocoa sector’s modest 1.9 percent growth reflects persistent pressures from swollen shoot disease, irregular rainfall patterns and rising input costs. The Ghana Cocoa Board has intensified disease control measures and farmer training programs to reverse production declines that have affected output over recent seasons.

Looking ahead, the GSS projects that agriculture’s contribution to economic growth will remain significant through 2026, provided weather patterns stay favorable and government maintains support for critical inputs and infrastructure. The sector’s performance will be crucial for food security, employment generation and foreign exchange earnings as Ghana pursues broader economic transformation.