Agricultural Expert Praises Budget Oil Palm Development Policy

Dr Ackah calls for similar commitment to cassava and home gardening initiatives

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast’s Department of Crop Science has commended the government’s 2026 budget for its ambitious and well funded National Policy on Integrated Oil Palm Development running from 2026 to 2032.

Speaking to The High Street Journal, Dr Frank Ackah described the initiative as bold and strategic, highlighting its potential to transform Ghana’s oil palm sector into a driver of industrialization, job creation, and rural prosperity. The agricultural expert expressed optimism about the policy’s comprehensive approach to addressing long standing challenges in the palm oil industry.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, in presenting the 2026 budget to Parliament on November 13, outlined the government’s plan to cultivate 100,000 hectares of new oil palm plantations and create over 250,000 direct and indirect jobs. The policy aims to achieve self sufficiency in palm oil production while promoting gender inclusion and youth participation across the value chain.

The initiative will be implemented by the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) in collaboration with the Oil Palm Research Institute and private sector partners. Dr Forson stated that the policy is designed to make Ghana the palm oil hub of West Africa, with support for smallholders through improved seedlings, access to finance, and processing technology to ensure inclusive growth.

A major financing intervention sits at the heart of the policy through establishment of a dedicated United States Dollar (USD) 500 million Oil Palm Development Finance Window. Developed in partnership with the World Bank, other Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and the Development Bank Ghana (DBG), the facility aims to break what the minister described as the financing trap associated with long gestation crops.

Dr Forson explained that conventional short term commercial loans are ill suited for a crop that takes nearly seven years to reach full maturity. The new facility will provide long tenor loans with a five year moratorium on both principal and interest, concessional rates, and financing for up to 70 percent of project costs for qualified investors and farmers.

Funding under this window will be tied to strict sustainability and governance standards, channeled only into environmentally responsible, labor friendly, and community supportive investments. The minister noted that the model is designed to attract both domestic and international investors, moving Ghana closer to a competitive agro industrial economy capable of earning substantial foreign exchange.

Dr Ackah pointed out that the budget’s approach closely mirrors principles he has championed through his Garden For All initiative, which encourages retirees, youth, and women to engage in sustainable food production. The academic has previously promoted urban agriculture through university residence hall gardening programs, where students cultivate vegetables in plastic containers and sacks across multiple campus halls.

The government’s focus on patient, long term capital and inclusion of smallholder farmers aligns closely with what advocates have been promoting for years, according to Dr Ackah. He emphasized that providing accessible financing with appropriate grace periods represents a crucial shift in agricultural policy that recognizes the unique characteristics of tree crop production.

The inclusion of smallholder farmers represents a central pillar of the government’s strategy. Through a new Outgrower Partnership Scheme, smallholders will be directly linked to nucleus estates and processing facilities. They will receive improved seedlings, mechanization services, subsidized fertilizer, and guaranteed offtake agreements at fair and transparent prices.

Institutions including TCDA, the Oil Palm Research Institute (OPRI), and Ghana Export Import Bank (EXIM Bank) will support cooperatives with financing, research, technical assistance, and market facilitation. A Smallholder Support Fund will prioritize women and youth, giving them access to affordable credit and skills training to strengthen inclusion.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Oil Palm Research Institute (CSIR OPRI) has welcomed the government’s plan and outlined its capacity to support the initiative. The institute can produce approximately one million hybrid seedlings per year, each with a yield potential of 25 tonnes per hectare annually and an early maturing period of 2.5 years.

Through its subsidiary Ghana Sumatra Limited, CSIR OPRI can generate roughly 12 million pre germinated seed nuts annually. The project requires 15 million planting materials, all of which can be sourced locally from CSIR OPRI at Kusi in the Eastern Region. The institute will also provide technical backstopping to accredited industrial nursery operators, assist with site selection, farmer training, and deliver agronomic advisory services.

However, Dr Ackah urged the government to replicate this model for other crops critical to food security, including cassava and home gardening initiatives. He emphasized that oil palm represents a great start, but the same level of commitment and funding is needed for staple crops and small scale farmers if Ghana is to truly transform its agricultural landscape.

The agricultural scientist has previously advocated for policy coordination and centralized agricultural administration to improve sector performance. His recent initiatives include promoting urban agriculture and calling for establishment of a Ghana Agricultural Service to consolidate the country’s fragmented agricultural administration.

Ghana currently imports nearly 200,000 metric tons of crude palm oil each year, costing the nation over USD 200 million. The new policy aims to address this issue by expanding plantation areas and enhancing refinery and processing capabilities. Despite being one of Africa’s pioneers in oil palm cultivation, Ghana lags behind regional competitors.

The Finance Minister cited the success of Côte d’Ivoire, which produces more than 650,000 tonnes of crude palm oil annually compared to Ghana’s 260,000 tonnes. Dr Forson highlighted the urgency of coordinated national action, noting that Ghana’s climate and land endowment provide ample opportunity for rapid scale up if supported by appropriate policies.

One persistent constraint to plantation development has been access to large, contiguous tracts of land suitable for cultivation. To resolve this challenge, the government will acquire and develop land banks through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, ensuring secure tenure, transparent ownership structures, fair compensation, environmental compliance, and proper registration under the Lands Act, 2020 (Act 1036).

Dr Forson stressed that this approach will provide the clarity and predictability investors and farmers need to expand production. The policy also focuses on retooling local mills, promoting sustainable farming practices, and increasing value added exports such as refined palm oil and oleochemicals.

CSIR OPRI Director Dr Isaac Danso explained that the institute’s support is anchored on four strategic objectives including reducing Ghana’s reliance on cocoa, gold, and timber exports, diversifying national revenue, creating new growth pillars, and integrating rural communities into the broader economy. These goals align directly with the country’s development agenda, he noted.

The institute has recommended prioritizing nucleus estate development to cover approximately 90 percent of the 100,000 hectares, with the remaining 10 percent allocated to smallholder schemes, following the Indonesian and Malaysian models. CSIR OPRI also advises that investors should be required to source all certified seed nuts from Ghana to boost the domestic economy.

For Dr Ackah, the 2026 budget represents more than numbers but rather a blueprint for industrializing agriculture, empowering communities, and reducing dependence on imports. He stated that with strategic support and grassroots engagement, Ghana’s Red Gold has the potential to benefit every household, create sustainable livelihoods, and establish the country as a regional leader in palm oil production.

Reflecting on the budget’s potential impact, Dr Ackah added that with the right support and strong grassroots engagement, Ghana’s Red Gold could touch every household, generate sustainable livelihoods, and position the country as a regional leader in palm oil production. His comments reflect growing optimism within Ghana’s agricultural community about the policy’s transformative potential.

The policy’s success will depend on effective implementation, coordination among multiple stakeholders, and sustained political commitment over the six year timeline. Challenges including land acquisition, farmer mobilization, technology transfer, and market development will require careful management to achieve stated objectives.

Government officials indicate that the program will not only enhance rural livelihoods but also reduce palm oil imports, saving millions in foreign exchange. The initiative forms part of broader efforts to transform Ghana’s agricultural sector into a driver of economic growth and employment creation.

The 24 Hour Economy initiative is being expanded into the agriculture and agribusiness sectors, creating new opportunities for productivity and job creation. The government is establishing agro industrial enclaves in key farming zones to process cocoa, rice, oil palm, and cassava into higher value products.

These enclaves will operate round the clock, powered by modern mechanization, cold storage facilities, and renewable energy systems. The program is expected to generate tens of thousands of jobs for youth and women in value added processing and logistics, according to the Finance Minister.

Dr Ackah’s endorsement adds academic credibility to the government’s agricultural industrialization agenda. His extensive experience in crop science, sustainable agriculture, and grassroots farmer engagement positions him as an authoritative voice on agricultural policy effectiveness.

The agricultural expert’s call for extending similar support to other crops reflects broader concerns about balanced agricultural development. While oil palm offers significant export and industrial potential, food security crops including cassava, rice, maize, and vegetables require equal attention to ensure comprehensive sector transformation.

Ghana’s agricultural sector employs millions of citizens across crops, livestock, fisheries, and agro processing, feeding the population while supplying raw materials to industries. The success of the oil palm policy could serve as a model for developing other agricultural subsectors with similar integrated approaches combining financing, technology, land access, and market linkages.

As implementation begins, stakeholders including farmers, researchers, investors, and policymakers will closely monitor progress toward the ambitious targets set for 2032. The policy represents a significant test of Ghana’s ability to execute large scale agricultural transformation programs that balance commercial viability with smallholder inclusion.