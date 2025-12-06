Agricultural Development Bank pledges full support for Feed Ghana Programme initiatives

The Agricultural Development Bank has pledged unwavering commitment to supporting government agricultural initiatives aimed at strengthening food security and accelerating national development through the Feed Ghana Programme.

Deputy Managing Director for Services Professor Ferdinand Ahiakpor made the statement Thursday on behalf of Managing Director Edward Ato Sarpong at the 16th National Farmers Forum held in Ho as part of this year’s National Farmers Day celebrations. The forum featured presentations from ADB, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

Professor Ahiakpor underscored the bank’s readiness to collaborate closely with government for implementing several strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating economic transformation. He highlighted key programmes including the Oil Palm Development Finance Window, the establishment of Farmers Service Centers, and the Women and Youth in Aquaculture Programme as priority areas for ADB support.

The bank will also reinforce government efforts through enhanced financing for the National Food Buffer Stock Company to enable mopping up excess produce from farmers across the country, according to Ahiakpor. These interventions are designed to boost production, expand agribusiness opportunities and safeguard national food systems, he explained.

Professor Ahiakpor announced that ADB is set to increase investments in essential agricultural inputs and infrastructure ranging from fertilizers, seeds and agrochemicals to warehouses, agro processing facilities and irrigation systems. The investments are geared toward improving productivity and creating a more resilient agricultural sector across Ghana.

To advance these commitments, ADB’s Agribusiness Division has been tasked to deepen engagement with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and other key agencies. The objective is to develop workable collaborative frameworks that ensure smooth, effective and timely implementation of interventions, according to the DMD Services.

Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku launched the Feed Ghana Programme Policy Document at the farmers forum as part of the celebrations. The programme represents the flagship initiative of the broader Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda aimed at modernizing agriculture, creating jobs, reducing food inflation and fostering agro industrial development.

Highlights of the policy include prioritizing key agricultural commodities such as maize, rice and cocoa, as well as implementing targeted interventions to promote smart farming practices across the country. The introduction of Farmers Service Centers aimed at providing mechanization services and technical support forms one of the cornerstone strategies set to empower local farmers.

ADB General Manager for Agribusiness Kwame Asiedu Attrams presented on sustainable financing as a driving force for transforming the agricultural sector during the forum. His presentation outlined how strategic financial interventions can accelerate productivity improvements and support value chain development in key agricultural subsectors.

Present at the forum were Deputy Managing Director for Operations Sylvia Naa Kwakai Nyante, Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, award winners, representatives from ADB, MOFA and the Ministry of Fisheries, as well as other key stakeholders and captains of industry. The gathering provided opportunity for dialogue between financial institutions, policymakers and agricultural practitioners on implementation strategies.

The Feed Ghana Programme seeks to create sustainable employment opportunities while reducing Ghana’s three billion dollar annual food import bill. Government has been collaborating with development partners including IFAD, AGRA, GIZ, the World Bank and the African Development Bank to make agriculture viable and attractive for future generations.

Financial institutions including the Agricultural Development Bank, Exim Bank and Stanbic Bank have supported agricultural financing efforts through various credit facilities and technical assistance programmes. The collaboration between public and private sectors aims to create an enabling environment for agricultural transformation and improved food security nationwide.

The 16th National Farmers Forum forms part of weeklong activities leading up to the 41st National Farmers Day celebration held Friday in Ho. The celebrations honor outstanding farmers and fishers while showcasing innovations in agricultural technology, financing and value chain development aimed at strengthening domestic food production capacity.