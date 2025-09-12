Agricultural Company Surveys Farmers on Soil Solutions

Demeter Ghana Limited has completed farmer engagement tours across three Ghanaian regions to evaluate its soil amendment product and gather feedback on agricultural challenges facing local growers. The company visited farming communities in Western South, Western North, and Central Regions to assess the effectiveness of Calciprill, its flagship soil treatment solution.

The outreach initiative targeted farmers who have used Calciprill over the past six years as part of a collaboration with Ghana’s cocoa marketing board COCOBOD. The product addresses soil acidity, which agricultural experts identify as a major constraint to crop productivity across Ghana’s farming regions.

Recent research indicates southern regions of Ghana have acidic soils with pH levels below 5.5, which can significantly limit agricultural productivity. The condition affects millions of smallholder farmers who form the backbone of Ghana’s agricultural economy, particularly in cocoa production where the country ranks as the world’s second-largest producer.

William Hunt, Country Manager at Demeter Ghana Limited, said the tour prioritized direct engagement with farming communities. “Our priority in this tour is to directly engage with farmers in their communities, to ensure that they receive the best of products, training and support needed to improve soil health and sustainable farming,” Hunt stated.

Participating farmers shared mixed feedback during the consultations. Many reported positive results from Calciprill in improving soil health and crop yields, according to company statements. However, farmers also raised concerns about product availability and knowledge gaps regarding proper application techniques.

The feedback sessions revealed broader challenges facing Ghana’s agricultural sector. Farmers highlighted limited access to agricultural inputs and insufficient technical training as ongoing obstacles to productivity improvement. These issues reflect wider problems documented across Ghana’s farming communities, where extension services remain inconsistent despite government programs.

According to industry data, the average cocoa farmer in Ghana earns between $0.40 and $0.45 per day, well below the country’s estimated living wage of $13.5 per day. Such economic pressures compound the technical challenges farmers face in accessing quality soil management solutions.

Following the tour, Demeter Ghana announced plans to expand training programs on soil management and Calciprill usage. The company indicated it will strengthen partnerships with distributors to improve product accessibility for smallholder farmers across additional regions.

Ghana’s agricultural sector faces mounting pressure from soil degradation, pests, diseases and poor yields coupled with poor agronomic practices. Climate change adds further stress to farming systems already struggling with productivity challenges.

The engagement tours represent part of broader industry efforts to address soil health issues that limit agricultural output across West Africa. Soil acidity particularly affects cocoa farming, which supports an estimated 25-30% of Ghana’s population through direct employment and related economic activities.

Demeter Ghana operates as a supplier of agricultural inputs and services across Ghana’s farming regions. The company provides crop nutrition products, seeds, soil health solutions, and crop protection materials to farmers through partnerships with government agencies and private distributors.

The farmer feedback initiative aligns with growing recognition among agricultural companies that sustainable farming solutions require direct input from farming communities. Such approaches acknowledge that effective agricultural development depends on understanding farmers’ daily realities and incorporating their experiences into product development and delivery strategies.