Agricultural Bank Profit Surges Nearly 200% in First Half

Agricultural Development Bank PLC delivered a striking financial transformation in the first half of 2025, with profit after tax jumping to GH¢230.5 million from GH¢80 million a year earlier.

The state-owned lender’s unaudited results show net interest income nearly doubled to GH¢625.4 million, driven by total interest income that climbed to GH¢1.05 billion. The surge reflects better asset pricing and improved liquidity management as Ghana’s banking sector benefits from economic stabilization.

Customer deposits held steady at GH¢12.03 billion through June, providing a solid funding base that supported cash balances of GH¢7.18 billion. The bank continued investing strategically in government securities while balancing risk and returns.

The most dramatic improvement came in the bank’s capital position. Shareholders’ funds recovered to GH¢1.51 billion after sitting at negative GH¢27.1 million in June 2024. The turnaround reflects fresh capital and significantly reduced accumulated losses.

Management’s credit cleanup efforts are paying dividends. Non-performing loans plummeted to just 0.46% from a staggering 22.94% twelve months ago. This improvement suggests successful recovery initiatives and tighter lending standards.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio now stands at 137.46%, well above regulatory requirements and among the strongest in Ghana’s banking sector. The buffer gives management flexibility to pursue growth opportunities while maintaining stability.

The institution reported one minor regulatory breach unrelated to liquidity during the period, resulting in a GH¢120,000 sanction. Chairman Kenneth Kwamina Thompson and Managing Director Edward Ato Sarpong described this as an isolated incident within an otherwise compliant operation.

Both executives credited disciplined strategy execution and operational improvements for the strong performance. They expressed confidence about sustaining momentum through the remainder of 2025 as Ghana’s agricultural sector, the bank’s core focus, shows renewed vitality.

The results position Agricultural Development Bank among Ghana’s recovery success stories following years of sector-wide restructuring.