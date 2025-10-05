Agric Minister Moves to Resolve Farmland Dispute Between Farmers and Forestry Commission

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Eric Opoku, has cut the sod for the construction of a tomato processing factory at Agogo in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti Region, while taking steps to address a growing dispute between farmers and the Forestry Commission over access to farmlands.

The Minister announced the establishment of a special committee to engage the Forestry Commission and affected farmers, following complaints that portions of farmlands had been allocated to private developers. He assured that he would personally collaborate with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to ensure a fair and lasting solution.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Mr. Opoku emphasized that government remains committed to protecting farmers and supporting sustainable food production under the Feed Ghana Initiative.

“We cannot allow anything to disrupt food production, especially in key farming areas like Agogo. We will work with all relevant institutions to resolve this matter in the interest of farmers and national food security,” he stated.

The Asante Akyem North enclave is recognized as one of Ghana’s major food-producing zones. However, local farmers have long grappled with challenges including land conflicts and activities of Fulani herdsmen.

During his visit, the Minister also distributed 2,000 bags of fertilizer, improved tomato, onion, and watermelon seeds, to support local farmers. This marks the second round of agricultural input distribution to farmers in the municipality this year.

As part of his working tour, Hon. Opoku also commissioned a mechanized borehole for traders at the Agogo Plantain Market to improve access to water, and presented ₵50,000 to the District Assembly to support the District Road Improvement Program (DRIP) aimed at enhancing rural roads for easy transportation of farm produce.

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Hon. Ohene Kwame Frimpong, who first drew attention to the farmland access issue, expressed appreciation for the Minister’s intervention and the new factory project.

“This is a huge relief for our farmers. The Minister’s swift action shows government’s commitment to agriculture and rural development,” he said.

Farmers, traditional leaders, and local authorities in the area have also commended the Minister’s visit, describing it as a timely boost to agribusiness and livelihoods in the community.

The Minister’s entourage included the Municipal Chief Executive, Sarah Amoakoa, and other officials from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.