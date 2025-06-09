Agribusiness Leader Urges Youth to Pursue Diverse Agricultural Careers

Ghanaian youth should explore agriculture’s full spectrum beyond traditional farming, according to Agri-Impact Group CEO Daniel Fahene Acquaye.

He emphasized the sector’s extensive opportunities in agritech, logistics, marketing, and value chain coordination during a recent address.

Acquaye highlighted how digital innovations and global market access are transforming agriculture into a dynamic field for entrepreneurship and inclusive growth. “We want young people to open their minds to the various vocations in agriculture beyond production,” he stated, acknowledging farming’s vital role while positioning it as one component of a broader ecosystem.

The executive stressed that future agricultural progress will be driven by innovators applying technology across value chains to enhance food security, increase exports, and accelerate Ghana’s economic transformation. His call reflects a strategic push to reposition agriculture as a multifaceted growth sector for young professionals.

This perspective emerges as Ghana seeks to modernize its agricultural economy and create sustainable employment pathways for its youth population.