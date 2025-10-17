Agri-Impact CEO Urges Bold Investment to Transform Ghana’s Agribusiness

The Chief Executive Officer of Agri-Impact Limited, Daniel Fahene Acquaye, is calling for bold government investment to unlock Ghana’s agribusiness potential. He argues that without decisive policy reforms and sustained funding, the country will miss out on major opportunities for job creation and export growth.

Speaking at a regional agribusiness dialogue in Kumasi, Acquaye proposed creating a national Agri-Fund to provide sustainable financing. “We have GETFund supporting education, so why not an Agri-Fund?” he stated, comparing it to existing national funds.

He highlighted critical economic inefficiencies, noting Ghana imports $2 billion in food annually while losing $1.9 billion post-harvest. Acquaye specifically pointed out that the Ashanti Region alone consumes about $1.2 billion worth of food yearly, an amount eclipsed by national post-harvest losses.

For his part, Director for Agribusiness Kwame Oppong Ntim outlined a government strategy to boost the sector. He said immediate plans include waiving taxes on agro-processing machinery, while longer-term efforts focus on building local capacity for manufacturing such equipment.

The dialogue, supported by the Mastercard Foundation, emphasized that strategic collaboration between policymakers, financiers, and industry is essential for building a resilient and modern agribusiness ecosystem in Ghana.