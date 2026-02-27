Agradaa Walks Free Tuesday as Lawyer Confirms March 3 Release

Convicted televangelist and former traditional priestess Nana Agradaa is set to leave Nsawam Female Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, with her lawyer confirming the date publicly for the first time on Friday.

Speaking on Channel 1 TV on Friday, February 27, lawyer Richard Asare Baffour confirmed that his client, Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, would be released on March 3 under Ghana’s standard prison remission scheme, which allows eligible inmates to be freed after serving two-thirds of their sentence. “The earliest time she could come out would be the 3rd of March,” he said, explaining that the state takes one-third of the sentence and the inmate serves the remaining two-thirds.

Baffour stressed that the release is the outcome of routine correctional procedure and not a special dispensation. He described remission as a universal provision within Ghana’s prison framework, designed to encourage good conduct and rehabilitation and applied consistently to all qualifying inmates.

Agradaa was convicted on July 3, 2025 by an Accra Circuit Court on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences, after prosecutors established that she used televised broadcasts on Today’s TV and social media platforms to solicit money from the public under false claims of spiritual and financial breakthroughs. More than 1,000 people attended an all-night church service at her Heaven Way Champions International Church in Weija, Greater Accra Region, and handed over substantial sums of cash that were never returned.

The original 15-year custodial sentence generated significant legal debate over its proportionality. On February 5, 2026, the Amasaman High Court upheld the conviction but reduced the sentence to 12 months and a fine of 200 penalty units equivalent to GH¢2,400, with Justice Solomon Oppong Twumasi ruling that the original punishment focused disproportionately on the personality of the convict rather than the specific circumstances of the offences. The revised sentence runs from the original conviction date of July 3, 2025. With remission applied to the 12-month term, Agradaa becomes eligible for release after serving eight months.

The sentence reduction drew sharp criticism from legal commentators. Journalist and lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini described the ruling as legally unsound, arguing that the nature and scale of the offences, which he characterised as organised, faith-based fraud deliberately targeting vulnerable individuals, warranted a substantially longer term. He called on the state to appeal the reduction, warning that failing to do so would weaken public confidence in the criminal justice system and signal leniency toward spiritual predators.

The Attorney-General’s office has not publicly confirmed whether an appeal against the sentence reduction is being pursued. Agradaa’s release does not constitute exoneration, and her conviction for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences remains on record.