Agongo Demands Justice For Class Media Journalist

The Chief Executive Officer of Class Media Group, Alhaji Seidu Agongo, has expressed deep disappointment over what he described as the “loud silence” of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) following the alleged assault of one of the company’s journalists by uniformed fire officers.

In a statement issued on the incident, Alhaji Agongo condemned the attack, describing it as a serious breach of discipline and a betrayal of the core mandate of the Fire Service to protect lives and property.

According to him, videos circulating on social media showing the assault are disturbing and unacceptable. He said the footage depicts GNFS personnel, in full uniform, physically attacking an unarmed journalist who was lawfully performing his duties.

“Such conduct has no place in a democratic society that values law, order, and press freedom,” Alhaji Agongo stated, adding that the actions of the officers involved undermine public trust in state institutions.

He assured the assaulted journalist of the company’s full support, including access to medical care and legal assistance, stressing that Class Media Group will pursue the matter to its logical conclusion to ensure accountability.

Alhaji Agongo also expressed gratitude to media organizations and members of the public who have condemned the incident and demanded justice.

While criticizing the lack of an official response from the Fire Service’s management, he said Class Media Group remains confident in the Ghana Police Service to carry out its constitutional mandate.

“The silence of the Fire Service’s management is loud enough, but we are assured that the Ghana Police Service will live up to its mandate,” he noted.

He therefore called on the Police to conduct a swift, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident and to publicly bring the perpetrators to book.

“This is not just about one journalist; it is about safeguarding the rights of all citizens and preserving Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of press freedom,” the statement concluded.

The Ghana National Fire Service is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.