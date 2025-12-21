Agona Abodom Tufuhene Clarifies Court Injunction, Says Order Targets Individual, Not Community

Nana Kusi Obrempong, the Tufuhene of Agona Abodom, has clarified the scope of a court injunction arising from a chieftaincy-related dispute, stating emphatically that the order applies to a specific individual and his associates—not the entire community.

Addressing the media in an interview, Nana Kusi Obrempong explained that disagreements within the traditional area had earlier escalated to the law courts, resulting in an injunction issued against Opanyin Kwesi Gyan.

According to him, the court order restrains Mr. Gyan and those connected to him from undertaking certain activities within Agona Abodom while the case remains before the court.

“The injunction is personal and specific,” the Tufuhene said. “It is against Opanyin Kwesi Gyan, his assigns and workmen, and not against the people of Agona Abodom.”

Nana Kusi Obrempong expressed concern that the court’s directive had been misrepresented as a blanket restriction on the community, a situation he said was misleading residents and undermining social and developmental activities.

He alleged that whenever the injunction is referenced, it is portrayed as applying to the entire town, including customary and social events such as funerals.

“This has become an individual problem that is being projected as a community problem,” he noted, adding that the court’s intention was clear and limited in scope.

The Tufuhene stressed that residents remain free to go about their normal lives, including organizing and attending funerals and other communal activities, without fear of violating any court order. He cautioned residents against being misled into believing that lawful social and cultural practices had been prohibited.

“If Kwesi Gyan tells you not to attend a funeral, that does not mean you are barred by the court,” Nana Kusi Obrempong stated. “The order does not apply to you as residents. It applies to him and those acting on his behalf.”

He further recalled that some individuals linked to Mr. Gyan had previously been arrested by the police and arraigned before the court in connection with the matter, reinforcing the point that the injunction targets specific persons rather than the broader community.

Nana Kusi Obrempong appealed to residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and united, urging them not to allow misinformation to stall progress and harmony in Agona Obodom. He reaffirmed his respect for the rule of law and assured the community that the judicial process would be allowed to take its course until justice is served.

The clarification comes amid growing concern among residents over uncertainty surrounding traditional and social activities, with the Tufuhene’s statement aimed at restoring confidence and normalcy while the legal process continues.