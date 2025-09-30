AGOA Expires as Trump Backs One-Year Extension

Twenty-five years of preferential trade access between Africa and the United States came to an end Tuesday, though the Trump administration’s last-minute support for a one-year extension offers a glimmer of hope that the disruption may prove temporary.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) expired at midnight September 30, leaving exporters across more than 30 African countries suddenly facing tariffs on goods that previously entered American markets duty-free. The timing creates immediate uncertainty for businesses that built their operations around AGOA’s preferential framework.

A White House official confirmed Monday that the Trump administration supports extending AGOA for one year, though no legislation has been enacted and Congress remains out of session. The announcement came too late to prevent the program’s expiration but suggests political will exists for at least temporary renewal.

For Ghana, the stakes are significant. Non-traditional exports including apparel, shea products, and processed cocoa now face tariff barriers that could make them less competitive against goods from other regions. The country’s textile sector, while smaller than some African peers, has built supply chains specifically targeting American buyers under AGOA terms.

President John Dramani Mahama declared AGOA “technically dead” earlier this month after the US imposed a 15% tariff on Ghanaian exports. Speaking during his first media engagement since returning to office, he argued that America’s protectionist turn had already undermined the framework that made the program effective.

“AGOA is technically dead,” Mahama said September 10. “It was due for renegotiation in September, but with this 15% tariff in place, there’s no way it will be renewed. We’re watching carefully.”

The president’s pessimistic assessment now looks partially vindicated—AGOA did expire as scheduled—but the Trump administration’s support for a one-year extension suggests the situation remains fluid. Whether Congress acts on that support during the remainder of 2025 will determine if African exporters get meaningful relief.

The human impact extends across the continent. In Lesotho, the textile industry employs tens of thousands of workers, predominantly women, producing garments destined for American retailers. Those jobs now face pressure as manufacturers evaluate whether production remains viable with tariffs reinstated.

Kenya, which has been aggressively pursuing a bilateral trade agreement with Washington as insurance against AGOA’s expiration, finds itself in limbo. The negotiations continue, but reaching a comprehensive deal takes time that exporters losing orders right now don’t have.

South Africa, America’s largest trading partner on the continent, faces particularly severe disruption. Automotive and agricultural exports that previously benefited from duty-free access now confront tariff barriers that change competitiveness calculations fundamentally.

The broader trade context complicates everything. The Trump administration has imposed sweeping tariffs affecting global commerce, creating uncertainty that extends well beyond the AGOA question. African exporters now navigate both the loss of preferential access and an increasingly protectionist American trade policy.

AGOA, first enacted in 2000 and extended in 2015 for ten years, was designed to promote economic growth through trade rather than aid. At its peak, the program facilitated billions of dollars in African exports annually while creating commercial relationships that benefited both African producers and American companies sourcing from the continent.

The program’s structure provided duty-free access for thousands of products, encouraging African countries to diversify exports beyond traditional commodities. Apparel and textile sectors developed in multiple countries specifically to serve American markets under AGOA terms.

Whether the Trump administration’s support for a one-year extension translates into actual legislation remains the critical question. Congress would need to act, and the legislative path forward isn’t clear given broader disagreements about trade policy and the challenges of passing any bills in the current political environment.

AGOA was last renewed in 2015, and there have been few signs that the current Republican-led Congress is interested in countering President Trump’s tariff-focused economic agenda. That political reality makes even a one-year extension uncertain despite White House support.

For African governments, AGOA’s expiration reinforces arguments for reducing dependence on any single trading partner. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which began implementation in 2021, represents one alternative framework for building intra-African trade that doesn’t rely on preferential access from Western markets.

However, implementing AfCFTA faces significant obstacles including inadequate infrastructure, non-tariff barriers, and limited payment systems. Creating alternative markets to replace American demand won’t happen quickly, leaving exporters facing immediate pain while longer-term solutions develop.

Some African countries are pursuing bilateral trade negotiations with the US, though progress varies. Kenya has advanced furthest in these discussions, but even there, no agreement has been finalized. Other countries have explored similar paths with limited success.

The uncertainty affects business planning as much as the tariffs themselves. Apparel companies typically plan production 12 to 18 months ahead, and many were already seeking alternative suppliers before AGOA’s expiration became official. Even if Congress renews the program in coming months, some supply chain shifts may prove irreversible.

Ghana’s response will likely combine continued lobbying for AGOA renewal with efforts to diversify export markets and deepen regional trade under AfCFTA. The country has positioned itself as a pan-African commercial hub, making intra-continental trade development strategically important regardless of what happens with American market access.

Mahama’s “technically dead” assessment captured the frustration many African leaders feel about the situation. The imposition of tariffs even before AGOA formally expired suggested that American trade policy had already shifted in ways that undermined the program’s core purpose.

The Trump administration’s support for a one-year extension offers a potential reprieve, but it’s far from guaranteed. African exporters face a period of acute uncertainty where they must prepare for permanent tariff exposure while hoping congressional action might restore preferential access, at least temporarily.

For the thousands of workers whose jobs depend on exports to America—textile workers in Lesotho, agricultural producers in Kenya, manufacturers in Ghana and South Africa—the wait for congressional action will be anxious. The difference between duty-free access and even modest tariffs can determine whether their employers remain competitive or shift production elsewhere.

What remains clear is that September 30, 2025 marks a significant moment in US-Africa commercial relations. Whether it proves to be a temporary disruption or permanent shift depends on decisions yet to be made in Washington and African capitals alike.

The next several months will determine if AGOA gets a brief lease on life through the one-year extension or if African exporters must permanently adjust to a world without preferential American market access. For now, the program that shaped a generation of African trade strategy has expired, leaving uncertainty in its wake.