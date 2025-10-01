AGOA Expiration: Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana Calls for Government Action

As of yesterday, 30 September 2025, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) has officially expired. This marks a pivotal moment for Ghanaian exporters and the private sector at large. To date, the Government of Ghana has remained silent, with no formal declaration having been made to confirm whether Ghana will seek to continue participation in AGOA, extend equivalent trade privileges, or clarify its posture going forward. This silence is deeply troubling given the stakes.

As a recognized mouthpiece and advocate for Ghana’s importers and exporters, the Importers & Exporters Association of Ghana wishes to set on record our grave concerns, our expectations, and our call to action.

AGOA was first enacted in 2000 (initially for 2000–2008) to grant eligible sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the U.S. market for thousands of products, with the overarching aim of promoting trade-led growth, industrialization, and job creation across the region. The law was renewed repeatedly, with the most recent extension running until September 2025.

Through AGOA, Ghanaian exporters have had privileged access to the U.S. market, especially in sectors such as cocoa derivatives, textiles, gold jewellery, cashew, and shea butter.

According to the USTR’s 2024 AGOA report, Ghana was among the larger exporters under AGOA, with exports totaling approximately US$340 million under benefit status.

In the first months of 2025, Ghana’s AGOA‐related exports to the U.S. showed a steep 45 % decline compared to 2024 year-to-date figures, a red flag signaling vulnerability.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, AGOA has broadly helped export development: in 2022, beneficiary countries exported about US$30 billion worth of goods to the U.S., of which US$10.2 billion was under the AGOA duty-free preferences.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, drawing on expert analysis, is aware that with AGOA’s expiry, eligible economies will be subjected to compound tariffs, including sectoral and country-specific rates layered on top of WTO Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariffs. This effectively eliminates the preferential margin that has long enabled many African goods to remain competitive in the U.S. market.

So this goes a long way to prove that AGOA has not only provided preferential access but also an incentive structure for investment, value addition, and export diversification in Ghana. Its expiration represents more than a symbolic loss, since it is a real, present risk to the livelihoods and export potential of many Ghanaian businesses.

Our concerns stem from the looming export disruptions and potential loss of competitiveness, as the absence of clarity leaves Ghanaian exporters uncertain about tariffs, market access, and supply sourcing, with the real risk that many firms could be priced out of the U.S. market overnight.

Secondly, the uncertainty threatens to undermine investment planning, as both investors and manufacturers are likely to delay or scale back commitments in the absence of a predictable trade policy. This poses particular risks to vulnerable sectors such as textiles, agro-processing, and non-traditional agriculture, which depend heavily on stable export markets to remain competitive.

Thirdly, the expiration of AGOA risks undermining the synergy with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). While Ghana and the wider continent are relying on AfCFTA to drive intra-African trade and strengthen regional value chains, it cannot fully substitute for the preferential access and competitive advantage that AGOA provided in global markets such as the United States.

Government silence is unhelpful. The failure of the state to immediately communicate its posture, whether to seek reauthorization, negotiate alternatives, or provide mitigation measures, raises anxiety and undermines investor confidence.

We, at the IEAG demand from the Ghana government,

i. an Immediate public statement clarifying whether Ghana intends to remain a signatory or beneficiary, pursue renewal or analogous trade arrangements, or adopt compensatory measures in the interim.

ii. A national contingency plan

If AGOA is not renewed, the State should publish and implement a rescue or transition plan for affected exporters, e.g., tariff mitigation, export incentives, or bilateral trade deals.

iii. Ghana should engage vigorously in U.S. and multilateral diplomacy to push for immediate extension or replacement of AGOA principles, ensuring Ghanaian interests are front and center.

iv. The Government must ensure that Ghana’s AfCFTA strategy is not undermined by global trade disruptions, and that domestic trade, finance, and infrastructure policies support exporters during this shift.

v. Government must provide ongoing, transparent data on exports, duty burdens, and any interim trade measures; and invite private-sector consultation in all decision-making.

We call upon all Ghanaian exporters and importers to remain vigilant, document potential losses, and engage with the Association to coordinate a response. We will lobby, convene forums, gather data, and work to preserve the gains made over decades under AGOA.

Silence today is not an option, since the future of Ghana’s export sector is at stake.

In closing, we reiterate AGOA’s expiration is not merely a legislative detail. It carries profound economic consequences. Ghana cannot afford indecision or delay. The private sector looks to the Government to lead, to clarify, and to protect the interests of Ghanaian producers, exporters, and citizens.

Signed,

Samson Asaki Awingobit

Executive Secretary

Tel: 024 357 5046