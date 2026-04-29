AGI Chief Says Cedi Stability Must Now Translate Into Manufacturing Credit

The stabilisation of Ghana’s currency was a necessary precondition for economic recovery, but the gains will only prove durable if financial conditions shift toward productive credit for industry, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Chief Executive Officer Seth Twum-Akwaboah has argued.

Speaking at Channel One TV’s Quarterly Economic Outlook session in Accra on Monday, Twum-Akwaboah offered a forward-looking assessment of where the economy must go next, following a period of severe macroeconomic disruption. “We were in crisis, confidence level was so low,” he said, recalling a phase when uncertainty over inflation, exchange rates, and policy direction brought investment decisions to a near standstill.

He explained that Ghana’s import-dependent economic structure makes it acutely sensitive to exchange rate volatility, which feeds rapidly into fuel prices, food costs, and industrial inputs. In that environment, restoring currency stability was not a policy option but a structural necessity for resetting business expectations.

A key dynamic he highlighted was the speculative pressure that had built up in the foreign exchange market during the crisis years. Expectations of continued depreciation had driven hoarding behaviour and widened spreads in the parallel market, crowding out genuine commercial activity. The relative calm that followed, he said, allowed what he described as “real market players”, importers, manufacturers and traders, to operate with greater certainty and more accurate price signals.

Twum-Akwaboah commended the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for its management of monetary policy, crediting interest rate adjustments with helping to ease lending conditions from their crisis-period peaks. He noted, however, that borrowing costs remain a persistent concern for industry and that the easing has not yet translated into the volume or type of credit that the productive sector needs.

That gap, he argued, represents the central challenge of the current recovery phase. Macroeconomic stability has restored a platform for investment, but the benefit will be limited if credit continues to flow predominantly into consumption or short-term trade financing rather than into manufacturing, job creation, and value addition.

The AGI, he indicated, is pressing for a deliberate policy shift toward increasing lending to the manufacturing sector, framing it as the mechanism through which Ghana’s current stability converts into sustained growth.

His remarks follow an earlier NewsGhana report on the same Channel One TV discussion, in which the AGI and two other leading business associations endorsed the BoG’s costly stabilisation interventions as justified given the scale of the preceding crisis.