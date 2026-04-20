AGI Backs Publican AI, Demands 48-Hour Dispute Resolution

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has endorsed the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Publican Artificial Intelligence (AI) customs platform, expressing satisfaction with the system’s introduction while placing the GRA on notice to honour its commitment to resolve business complaints within 48 hours.

AGI President Dr. Kofi Nsiah-Poku made the position clear following a presentation by GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong at a stakeholder engagement in Accra, describing the explanations provided as clear and helpful and welcoming the digitisation of the customs dispute process.

“You have committed to working diligently to ensure that concerns and complaints are resolved within 48 hours. We would urge you to stick to that,” Dr. Nsiah-Poku said.

He indicated that AGI’s continued engagement with the Authority is conditional on prompt and efficient resolution of complaints raised through the platform, warning that unresolved issues could accumulate and deepen disputes over time. He expressed hope that improved operational efficiency at GRA would translate into stronger domestic revenue mobilisation and broader national development.

Sarpong described the relationship between GRA and AGI as a long-term partnership. He explained that Publican AI formalises and digitises an existing internal appeals mechanism within the Customs Division, establishing a defined service benchmark for complaint resolution to improve trade facilitation. He added that customs revenue has risen significantly since the system’s rollout, and said delays in goods clearance harm supply chains and business operations, making timely resolution central to GRA’s mandate.

The GRA also addressed persistent industry concerns over misclassification and import valuation, two of the most common sources of disputes at Ghana’s ports. The Authority explained that every traded product carries a classification code under the globally accepted Harmonised System (HS), which determines applicable duties, and that valuation must reflect actual transaction values subject to verification under international best practice. It said revenue leakages from under-declaration and misclassification have cost the state critical resources over the years.

Both parties agreed to establish a technical committee to expedite resolution of concerns specifically raised by manufacturers regarding raw material imports, a key priority for AGI members involved in industrial production.

Publican AI became mandatory for all import clearances on March 12, 2026, and operates alongside the existing Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS). The rollout has faced opposition from a coalition of trade and freight forwarding bodies, including the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) and the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), who launched a strike on April 13, 2026, citing unpredictable duty assessments and valuation delays. Following a multi-party consultative meeting on April 16, the industrial action was suspended pending further engagements.