AGI Assures Members of Fair Electricity Tariff Negotiations with PURC

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has assured members of continued engagement with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and power producers to secure reasonable electricity costs ahead of a major tariff review expected before the end of 2025.

Speaking at the association’s regional annual general meeting (AGM) in Tema, Chief Executive Officer Seth Twum Akwaboah reminded members of the impending major tariff review and urged them to trust the leadership to negotiate a balanced adjustment with power sector stakeholders.

The major tariff review, held approximately every four years, has generated apprehension among industry players as they continue grappling with the impact of minor reviews and automatic tariff adjustments over recent years.

“You have to prepare for a major tariff adjustment,” Akwaboah stated, adding that AGI is engaging government seriously to ensure announced tariffs will be fair and not cripple industries.

He acknowledged that while the cost of living remains high, power producers must remain viable to sustain electricity supply for industries. According to Akwaboah, companies responsible for energy generation, transmission, and distribution are businesses that must survive because their non-performance affects industrial production.

Akwaboah reiterated AGI’s commitment to continuous dialogue with energy sector stakeholders to secure fair and sustainable tariffs, warning that arbitrary increases could have dire consequences for manufacturing.

In a related address, Greater Accra East Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Samuel Oteng, urged industry players to be environmentally responsible. He encouraged companies to adopt green initiatives to support climate change mitigation, noting that every activity has environmental impact but mitigation measures matter most.

Regarding environmental permit fees, Oteng clarified that Parliament, not EPA, approves fees for government services. Companies are categorised as micro, small, medium, or large-scale enterprises, each with corresponding parliamentary-approved fees.

He cautioned companies against allowing licences to expire before applying for renewal, warning that penalties are imposed even for one-day delays.

AGM participants reached consensus on implementing measures to mitigate negative impacts of industrial operations on the environment and human health.