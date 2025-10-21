Agenda 111 Could Take 21 Years to Complete, Health Chair Warns

The Chairman of Parliament’s Health Committee has warned that the previous government’s flagship Agenda 111 hospital project could take as long as 21 years to complete, citing limited resources and competing spending priorities that have left the nationwide initiative at a standstill. Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane’s assessment, delivered in an interview with Bolgatanga based A1 Radio, offers a sobering reality check on the ambitious healthcare infrastructure program launched in 2021.

Dr. Nawaane, who represents Nabdam constituency, explained that while some hospital structures appear physically complete, most lack essential medical equipment needed to make them operational. “Agenda 111 projects nationwide are currently at a standstill because we need to prioritize our expenditure,” he said. “We must ensure that we get equipment for the hospitals that already exist, employ more health workers, and maintain the facilities we currently have.”

The stark financial reality became clearer when Dr. Nawaane cited the Trede Hospital as an example. The facility, which was commissioned under the previous administration, requires about GH¢140 million to equip before it can begin operations. “That’s just one facility,” he emphasized, highlighting the enormous cost of transforming empty buildings into functioning hospitals.

The Nabdam legislator, who has long been critical of the project’s financing model, said he predicted as far back as 2022 that it would take two decades or more to complete all 111 hospitals. “When I said it would take about 21 years, I was told I didn’t know what I was talking about,” he recalled. “But we are now seeing the reality. The private investors they counted on are business people. They won’t put in money when they don’t know when they’ll be paid.”

His concerns are supported by recent government assessments. President John Dramani Mahama disclosed in February 2025 that his administration would require $1.7 billion to complete all unfinished Agenda 111 hospital projects, describing many as sitting at foundation or lintel level with only one facility structurally complete but lacking even basic furniture or beds.

The Ministry of Health clarified in March that three hospitals, Trede, Kokoben, and Ahanta, were approximately 95% complete but required $8.03 million each to become operational. No medical equipment had been installed in these facilities, and some laboratory facilities remained under construction. The hospitals had not been handed over to the Ghana Health Service for operation, highlighting the gap between commissioning ceremonies and actual readiness.

By October, the Ashanti Regional Minister reported that the Mahama government had operationalized three out of five near complete Agenda 111 hospitals, specifically Trede, Suame, and Drobonso. Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh explained that the 2025 Budget could not fully cover the Agenda 111 hospital projects because it was a transitional budget designed to maintain government operations, though he assured the public the government remains committed to completion.

Dr. Nawaane noted that the Ministry of Health currently has no clear roadmap for completing the facilities, adding that future governments will struggle to mobilize the funds needed to finish the project quickly. “No government will come and be able to raise enough money to complete it as fast as people are thinking,” he said. “Doing blockwork doesn’t mean you have finished building.”

The original vision for Agenda 111, launched under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in August 2021, promised to construct 111 district and regional hospitals across the country within 18 months to bridge gaps in healthcare infrastructure. The plan to construct the hospitals was first announced in April 2020, months after the coronavirus pandemic hit Ghana, with each facility designed as a standard 100 bed hospital at a cost of $17.5 million.

Dr. Nawaane’s warning in 2023 about delays proved prescient. At that time, he criticized the budgetary allocation of only $89.34 million toward the project, on top of an initial seed money of $100 million, arguing that such funding levels would make the scheduled 12 month completion period for each hospital impossible to achieve.

The challenges facing Agenda 111 extend beyond construction costs to include equipment procurement, staffing, and ongoing maintenance. Dr. Nawaane stressed that government must balance completing new facilities with maintaining existing hospitals, employing additional health workers, and ensuring current facilities have necessary equipment.

President Mahama has suggested that religious organizations collaborate with the government to support completion of some stalled projects, noting that missions could take some of the uncompleted hospitals, finish them, and manage them. This proposal reflects growing acknowledgment that traditional government funding alone may not suffice to complete all 111 facilities in a reasonable timeframe.

The project encompasses 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in newly created regions, one regional hospital in the Western Region, two psychiatric hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale, rehabilitation of Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi, and redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. All hospitals were designed to include staff accommodation.

For healthcare advocates and ordinary Ghanaians, the protracted timeline represents a significant setback in efforts to improve access to quality healthcare across the country. Many districts that were promised hospitals within months now face the prospect of waiting decades for functional facilities that could transform their communities’ health outcomes.

Dr. Nawaane’s frank assessment underscores a broader challenge facing Ghana’s development agenda: ambitious infrastructure projects require not just political will and groundbreaking ceremonies but sustained, realistic funding commitments that extend across multiple administrations. Without such commitment, the gap between promise and reality will continue to widen, leaving communities without the healthcare infrastructure they desperately need.